Razzies to Proceed as Schedule Despite Coronovirus Outbreak

With the entertainment industry bombarded by cancelations due to the Coronavirus outbreak, one awards show stands in defiance. The Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies will proceed as planned. The anti-Academy Award, the Razzies celebrate the worst of the film industry. The event scheduled at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles on March 14. Co-founder John Wilson spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the news.

"Our performers did not want to bail and because of all the work they have already done, we have decided that the show will go on. As well, because we are being taped for Comedy Dynamics, we have encouraged the audience to stay home. There will be a thin audience, and we want to take care of them as well. We had planned on making the hand sanitizer ourselves with alcohol (not the drinking kind) and aloe vera — but those ingredients are missing off the shelves, too. The Razzies will go on … and we might be a little tardy but awards season isn't over until 'The Cat Lady Sings!'"

Wilson expects a thinner crowd and attendees encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the theater. The Razzies typically air the night before the Oscars. With the 92nd Academy Awards' early date, the Razzies decided to avoid anxiety and set its own schedule to take place after the Oscars.

Major Nominees

Universal's Cats, Lionsgate's A Medea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood tie with eight nominations. Each nominated for worst picture, supporting actress, screen combo, and screenplay. The sole positive award, the Razzie Redeemer goes to the actor who makes a comeback after a string of bad films. This year's nominees are Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name, Keanu Reeves for John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and Will Smith in Aladdin.