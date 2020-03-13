Getting super geared up for the return of FOX's Prodigal Son, with Bright (Tom Payne) and the NYPD finding themselves facing another "unique" case: a robbery in broad daylight by a motorcycle gang, tons of insurance money on the line, and a victim shot at close range – casualty… or a hit?

Bright is reunited with old friend Vijay, clearly a very old friend since he refers to him as Whitly, not Bright. His licensed insurance investigator friend wants to join forces to seek out those responsible and reclaim the $20 million in stolen watches. Am I the only one who smells some type of inside job? I don't suppose Vijay is one of the "good guys"… and surely Bright will find himself in some kind of trouble because of it.

Among the daily chaos, love is in the air as Bright tries to resurrect his romance with Eve (Molly Griggs). Remember her? She's the lawyer he almost stabbed while hallucinating after an intimate evening. And here I thought things were developing between him and Dani (Aurora Perrineau)… the plot thickens!

Lovely to see Jessica (Bellamy Young) playing matchmaker for Malcolm, while simultaneously plotting the destruction of her husband. Seems that Bright will get his date aka get together with Eve after all – or maybe everything will go to hell and things will fall apart like the usually do for him.

One thing is for sure: "The Job" will be filled with craziness, intrigue, and hopefully large doses of Dr. Whitly (Michael Sheen).

"Prodigal Son" season 1, episode 16 "The Job": When a motorcycle gang robbery turns into a murder, Malcolm and team are called to the scene to investigate. While he's working on a profile, he runs into an old friend from boarding school, licensed insurance investigator Vijay (guest star Dhruv Singh). Together they work to uncover the identity of the murderer and his accomplices who stole millions in watches. Meanwhile, Martin blackmails Jessica, exchanging his silence about who stabbed him for more quality time with his son.