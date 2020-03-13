"Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous" Ends Kickstarter With $2M+

This week, Owlcat Games ended their Kickstarter for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, and earned well past their target goal to develop the game. The original set goal from the developers for this one was $300k. But backers who wanted to see it made outdid themselves by raising $2,054,339 as it ended. After the kickstarter ended, the company gave us an isea of what's on the way for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. There will be a new official website launching at the end of the month. The first closed alpha test will be held this April. And a new alternative key visual was revealed. This one showcasing the player's character who followed the path of a Lich instead of the Angels. Here's a quote from the announcement after the fundraiser ended.

"I express sincere gratitude to every backer who has supported us. This Kickstarter campaign was incredibly successful and our team is amazed by the overwhelming support of backers who share our love of Pathfinder," says Oleg Shpilchevskiy, Owlcat Games' Head of Studio. "For us, it is essential to communicate with the core players from the early stages of development. We are looking forward to getting the players' feedback during a closed alpha test in April."

Now we basically kick back and wait to see when the next stage of development will be revealed. Hopefully in the next few months we'll learn about an open alpha for everyone to try out.