Nintendo Of America Tells Staff To Self-Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

After an employee at Nintendo Of America tested positive for the coronavirus this week, the company told their staff to self-quarantine. The news broke on The Hollywood Reporter, who said the company was working with public health authorities after one of their employees came back with a positive result for the virus.

"We have determined that the individual had contact with other employees and we have notified those employees to the situation," the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. "All impacted employees are now self-quarantining, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not." Nintendo of America said it is "supporting this individual as they recover" and will "continue to take precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees and the broader community."

After cases of the coronavirus popped up in Washington, Nintendo was one of the first gaming companies to tell people to work from home along with Microsoft and Bungie. Now that it has been confirmed one of their staff was infected, we'll see how they go about treating the situation over the next few weeks with their staff as well as their offices.