Ninja Theory Launches Last "Bleeding Edge" Beta On Xbox Game Pass

Today, Ninja Theory announced that the last open beta for Bleeding Edge was launching today, but it was happening on Xbox Game Pass. Along with the news the company released a brief FAQ, which we have for you below, giving you the details you need for the beta. For most regions, the beta will end sometime in the early morning of March 16th. So you got the whole weekend to get in and try it out.

Can I pre-install?

Yes! The beta app is now ready for pre-install for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass. All players will need to pre-install or update their beta app, even if you were playing in our February beta.

When can I play?

The beta starts on Friday March 13 and will run until Monday, March 16. For your local start and end times, check the map below or use your preferred conversion tool.

What's new in the second beta?

We've made some changes and added new features to the second beta based on your feedback from the first beta. Your feedback goes a long way to helping us make Bleeding Edge awesome, so please continue to share your thoughts with us via the Discord or the forums!

In-game music (experimental)

Improved pacing of Power Collection game mode

Variety of performance optimisations: lag, stability, frame rate

Overhauled leaver penalty system

Balancing tweaks & new mods for fighters

Check out our full patch notes here.

What do I get for pre-ordering?

If you pre-order Bleeding Edge, you'll be granted access to this upcoming closed beta, and you'll also get the bonus Punk Pack of in-game cosmetic items! The Punk Pack contains the following:

Punk Rock Niđhöggr Skin

Butterpunk Buttercup Skin

Outrider ZeroCool Skin

Rioter's Hoverboard

Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack

Three bonus emotes

If you play Xbox Game Pass in the launch week (between March 24-31) you'll also be entitled to the Punk Pack!