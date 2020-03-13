Latest "Persona 5 Royal" Trailer is All About Kasumi

It's nearly time for Persona 5 Royal to arrive at the end of the month, and that means there's another trailer.

This time around, the focus is squarely on the newest character to join the game, Kasumi. The trailer, called "Change the World," offers about a minute of footage and gives viewers a quick overview of the game, its main cast, and finally some information about Kasumi herself.

Kasumi Yoshizawa is a first-year student who goes to the same school as the other Phantom Thieves, and she's pretty mysterious. We don't know what she's up to, but she could be a pretty important character. We don't exactly know her secrets just yet, but we'll know a lot more about the game soon when it lands later this month.

In the meantime feel free to enjoy the new trailer and think about starting your new life as a Phantom Thief.