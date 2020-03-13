Konami Postpones "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Championship Series Due To Coronavirus

Konami has announced today that they are officially postponing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series happening in Hartford in April due to the coronavirus. You can read the full statement below, but the shorthand is after the governor of Connecticut issued an executive order over the matter, this issue was pretty much out of their hands. However, the event is only postponed, with the word it will be rescheduled at a later date. We'll see what other YCS events are affected by this in the weeks to come. But for now, it looks like everything is on hold.

In the interest of caution to players, fans and staff, and with respect to the executive order issued March 12 by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont prohibiting events with more than 250 people within the state, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series event scheduled in Hartford, CT on April 18-19, indefinitely. We apologize if this has caused any inconvenience to those who may be affected as a result.

For future events on our schedule, we remain committed to monitoring the situation that is developing daily and will provide updates on those events as they become available. These updates will be posted to our website incorporated within each respective event's FAQs. We will also share details on the rescheduling of YCS Hartford and updates for other upcoming events as they become available via our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG social media channels, Twitter and Facebook.

Additionally, those with non-press-related inquiries regarding this event and future events are encouraged to contact us-opsupport@konami.com for updates. We thank all our Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans and Duelists for their patience and understanding during this time.