Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg guest-hosted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, as Jimmy Kimmel committed to being the new host os Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Buttigieg and his first guest Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard) competed in a friendly game of Star Trek trivia called "Who is the Captain Now?" – taken from the film Captain Phillips (2013).

Stewart's co-star from Star Trek: The Next Generation, LeVar Burton (Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge), hosted the segment. The prize between the contestants: a star named after the winner. After a back-and-forth and hard-fought battle, the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise emerged victorious 50-30.

Stewart and Buttigieg revealed interesting facts about themselves. Stewart on his final audition for the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard wore a hairpiece, which he keeps in his safe. Buttigieg said he met Q actor John De Lancie in a Star Trek convention in South Bend, Indiana as a child (before running for president, Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend).

"Jimmy Kimmel Live": The Questions

Here are the following questions so you can play along at home. Highlight redacted text for answers.

What was the first episode on Star Trek the Next Generation called? Encounter at Farpoint

What color was Worf's original uniform in season one? Red

What is the name of the bar in the Enterprise? Ten Forward

What are the only characters to appear in every episode of TNG? Picard and Riker

Did Geordi wear boxers or briefs? Pete answered wrong with boxers. Pat answered none – correct.

What character was responsible for the Picard facepalm meme? Q

True of False. The Enterprise was named after a rental car company. False

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC – though that may change over coronavirus concerns. Star Trek: Picard airs Thursdays on CBS All Access.