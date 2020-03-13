"Jimmy Kimmel Live": Patrick Stewart, Pete Buttigieg Face Off in "Star Trek" Trivia [VIDEO]

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg guest-hosted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, as Jimmy Kimmel committed to being the new host os Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Buttigieg and his first guest Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard) competed in a friendly game of Star Trek trivia called "Who is the Captain Now?" – taken from the film Captain Phillips (2013).

Stewart's co-star from Star Trek: The Next Generation, LeVar Burton (Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge), hosted the segment. The prize between the contestants: a star named after the winner. After a back-and-forth and hard-fought battle, the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise emerged victorious 50-30.

Stewart and Buttigieg revealed interesting facts about themselves. Stewart on his final audition for the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard wore a hairpiece, which he keeps in his safe. Buttigieg said he met Q actor John De Lancie in a Star Trek convention in South Bend, Indiana as a child (before running for president, Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend).

"Jimmy Kimmel Live": The Questions

Here are the following questions so you can play along at home. Highlight redacted text for answers.

  • What was the first episode on Star Trek the Next Generation called? Encounter at Farpoint
  • What color was Worf's original uniform in season one? Red
  • What is the name of the bar in the Enterprise? Ten Forward
  • What are the only characters to appear in every episode of TNG? Picard and Riker
  • Did Geordi wear boxers or briefs? Pete answered wrong with boxers. Pat answered none – correct.
  • What character was responsible for the Picard facepalm meme? Q
  • True of False. The Enterprise was named after a rental car company. False

So how did you do? Make sure to let us know below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC – though that may change over coronavirus concerns. Star Trek: Picard airs Thursdays on CBS All Access.

