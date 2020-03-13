In June's Detective Comics #1024… Two-Face May Die!!! [Joker War]

Two-Face may meet his end in June, and not because he's contracted the coronavirus. Well, actually, the solicit doesn't explicitly say he hasn't, so who knows? When will Gotham's supervillains make the reasonable decision to conduct all of their crime from home for the time being?! There's a whole world of cyber-crime out there that supervillains could be engaging in without putting themselves and others at risk of contagion. We hate to say it, but might Bane have been a better person to be in charge of Gotham City during this time of crisis?!

In any case, according to DC's June Joker War solicits, Harvey Dent "will find peace, but will that be in a chance for a new life, or in death?" The issue also reveals that the Joker has been pulling Harvey's strings all along, and promises a final battle. It's all very foreboding. Check out the solicit below for Detective Comics #1024, in stores on June 24th.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1024 – On sale June 24, 2020

As the story of Two-Face reaches it end, find out how The Joker has been the puppet master behind the torment of Harvey Dent! After years of schism, Harvey will find peace, but will that be in a chance for a new life, or in death? This final battle between Batman, Two-Face and Lincoln March will end with a shocking conclusion sure to split you in two!

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC