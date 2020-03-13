Harry Potter and Voldemort Go Head to Head with Iron Studios

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is my favorite film of the whole magical saga. Something about the tri-wizard games is so magical and captivating that you just get lost in the story. Of course, a sinister plot was building in the background of the story and the final scenes were intense. Iron Studios is bringing that graveyard scene to life with their newest statues. Harry Potter and Voldemort are getting the statue treatment as they duke it out for the first time. The death on these two is pretty amazing especially with the emotion and face sculpts of each. These are statues that can really excite Harry Potter fans and bring the magic back to their collection.

Both Goblet of Fire 1/10 Art Scale Statues are priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Voldemort located here and Harry Potter located here.

"Don't you turn your back on me, Harry Potter! I want you to look at me when I kill you! I want to see the light leave your eyes!"

DESCRIPTION

Harry Potter BDS Art Scale 1/10

License: Harry Potter

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Based on original movie references

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– This statue is part of a battle diorama based on the Goblet of Fire movie

Product dimensions: 6.6 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 7 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.7 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California

DESCRIPTION

Voldemort BDS Art Scale 1/10

License: Harry Potter

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Based on original movie references

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

– This statue is part of a battle diorama based on the Goblet of Fire movie

Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 9.4 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.9 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California