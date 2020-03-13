Gosh Comics Of London, Still Open, Waiving Delivery Charges

Gosh Comics of London, launched Steven Appleby's cross-dressing superhero graphic novel Dragman last night (pictures throughout below). They have a busy month planned for events, but there are clearly concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for customers. They have issued the following address to customers.

Firstly, we'd like to ensure everyone we are following all government advice on cleanliness and conduct, and are keeping up to date with developments. We are open as usual, and our events programme will continue as planned. Of course this may change as things develop, so if you are intending to attend any of our upcoming events keep an eye on its Facebook event page or contact us directly for updates.

As you're no doubt aware, the necessary steps being taken to delay the spread of the virus are having a significant effect on bricks and mortar retail, and we are no exception. As such we'd ask that if you do have a standing order with us, you do make every effort to clear it at least once a month for the time being. This would be a great help to us.

If you can't make it in (and we appreciate a lot of people aren't coming into town at the moment), then we are happy to arrange for a mail order. Drop us an email to info@goshlondon.com and we can sort that for you. For the time being we will also waive our £5 flat delivery charge on any standing order over £50 in value. Likewise, we're happy to fulfil mail orders on any stock we have in store. Simply drop us a line and we can organise that for you.

