Marvel has announced a new Shang-Chi series launching this June, to be written by Gene Luen Yang with art by Phillip Tan. The New York Times took time out of its busy schedule of shilling for the DNC establishment to produce an EX-X-XCLUSIVE interview with Yang that also served to announce the project.

Known for his Eisner Award-winning work, American Born Chinese—the first graphic novel ever to be nominated for a National Book Award—Yang will be teaming up with artists Dike Ruan (FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN) and Phillip Tan (BLACK ORDER) to craft the modern adventures of Marvel's beloved master of the martial arts, with an all-new costume designed by artist Jim Cheung!

Yang could not suppress his excitement for the new series. "I mean, it's Shang-Chi," he tells The New York Times. "He's probably the most prominent Asian—I guess he's Asian-American now since he's moved over here—Asian-American Super Hero."

In this new series, Shang-Chi's fight for justice will collide with his past. When the hero finds himself pulled back into the fold, no one will be ready for what will be unleashed. With a target on his back after the revitalization of his father's secret society, the balance of power will shift in an epic tale of succession, family, and betrayal.

"The basic idea that his father is a Super Villain is still there," says Yang. "Zheng Zhu has been around a very long time. He has other kids besides Shang-Chi, so we're going to explore some of those sibling relationships."

Equipped with incredible knowledge and skills in the martial arts, Shang-Chi's action-packed exploits have been thrilling readers for almost 50 years. Since his introduction, Shang-Chi has become a breakout hero in the Marvel Universe, appearing in multiple series as well as his own successful and acclaimed solo run.

