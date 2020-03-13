GameStop Emails Their Customers About Coronavirus Concerns

GameStop has responded to customer concerns over the coronavirus today by sending out an email letting those signed up for it know what they're doing. It appears the company is going to be taking the necessary precautions to keep their customers safe. But it is a little curious we're not seeing more of this kind of reaction from other retail giants and well-known outlets. We'll keep you posted on how things progress.

The customer is at the core of everything we do, and in light of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, our top priority is keeping our customers, associates and communities safe as we continue to closely monitor the situation. We have assembled an internal COVID-19 taskforce dedicated solely to this issue and have instructed our associates to follow the procedures and guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

In response, GameStop is taking the following steps:

We are providing all our stores with the necessary supply of disinfectant materials and hand sanitizer to frequently clean high-touch surfaces to kill germs and ensure our stores are a safe environment for both our customers and store associates.

All associates have been instructed to stay home if they are sick and are experiencing any flu-like symptoms related to COVID-19, no matter how mild, and until they have been cleared by a medical professional to return to work.

We want to remind all customers to consult the CDC for COVID-19 symptom information and request that you follow recommended self-quarantine guidelines if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild. You can visit GameStop.com or the GameStop mobile app to make your video game purchases from the comfort of your home.

As we all adjust to the new precautionary measures that everyone is taking to help prevent the spread of this virus, we want to reassure you that your safety and well-being continues to be our top priority. At GameStop, we take great pride in having the most passionate and knowledgeable store associates in the video game industry. We welcome you to visit any of our more than 5,400 global locations, but if you have any concerns, please know that our associates are only a phone call away to answer any gaming or collectible questions you may have.

To help simplify your shopping experience, we want to remind you to also visit GameStop.com or the GameStop mobile app, which offers Buy Online Pickup at Store to make your digital shopping experience seamless, personal and faster. We are all in this together. That's what makes the gaming community so strong and special. Thank you for being a valued customer and doing your part in helping our communities be a safer environment – game on.