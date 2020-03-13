Free Comic Book Day is 'Full Steam Ahead' For 2020, Despite Coronavirus Fears

Every first Saturday of May, the comic book industry hosts Free Comic Book Day, when comic book publishers and comic book retailers conspire to give away millions of comic books, to readers new and old. Some containing samples of upcoming or published work, some original works to tease and tantalise and help sales of ongoing series or upcoming events. It is also the comic book industry's most effective means of outreach, and increases in popularity year after year. But what of 2020? Can Free Comic Book Day, with its huge lines and crowds of people trying to grab comic books, survive the coronavirus pandemic fears? With self-isolation, lock-ins and social distancing, will Free Comic Book Day 2020 be anything but a way to pick up some free paper? Don't expect much absorbency in these glossy paper days…

Diamond Comic Distributors has told retailers that

Free Comic Book Day books have already shipped from the printer and are going to be processed for retailers. Recognizing the effect this situation can have on some retailers' events, we are discussing options with our publishing partners and will be sharing more information as it becomes available.

I also spoke to the founder of Free Comic Book Day, Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics, who told me,

No changes yet, but I haven't talked with Diamond about it. Among the retailers I've talked with, we're planning on FCBD with a full steam ahead attitude while also looking at possible contingency plans for our individual shops.

Given that copies of the comics are already in the distribution pipeline, does anyone have any suggestions to help Free Comic Book Day continue – indeed, prosper? Looks like those options will be discussed from home…