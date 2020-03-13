Florida SuperCon 2020 Moved From May to July 3rd, 4th and 5th, Over Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

This is the first of a number of major comic con events to not be cancelled, or postponed indefinitely, but postponed to a specific date. Reed POP, behind the cancelled ECCC and London Book Fair have released the following statement regarding their Florida Supercon, planned for May.

Fans, artists, exhibitors and everyone passionate about this industry are what make Reedpop events so special. At every step and with every decision, we have you in mind, and we have to make sure that that at all times safety comes first.

After many hours of conversation internally we have decided to postpone Florida Supercon from May to July 3-5 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. We have been closely monitoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Florida and around the country and we have determined that it is best to follow the guidance of health officials and comply with the state's request that large gatherings be postponed to ensure the well-being of everyone involved with our show.

Our hearts go out to our entire community, every individual person and business impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you who look forward to this event each year.

We know that this decision is going to greatly impact many of our individual creators, small businesses and service workers. We will do everything that we can over the coming weeks to highlight your work so that as a community we can come together to support you.

To all of our Superfans – we are committed to giving you the best Supercon you've ever seen over 4th of July weekend. We hope you're able to still join us, but if not, you'll receive a full refund for your badges. Please fill out this form to let us know if you'd like your refund. Please allow for up to 30 days for your refund, due to volume. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We're so excited to see you in July.