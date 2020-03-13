DC Comics Work-From-Home Starts Monday, All WarnerMedia Staff Worldwide Encouraged To, Over Coronavirus Fears

Bleeding Cool has learnt from multiple sources today that DC Comics staffers are being told to work from home from this coming Monday, March 16th. That's everything from editorial to payment processing. This is in line with all WarnerMedia employees around the world who are able to, being encouraged to work from home until further notice.

This is in line with Bleeding Cool reports on fellow comic book publishers Oni Press and Boom Studios shutting their doors and Marvel encouraging people to work from home – though like Warners, keeping the offices open for those who absolutely can't.

But either way, it's going to be a very quiet Burbank…