Current State Of Comics Publishers, Including Image, IDW and Archie Comics, Over Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

Fears around the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have closed comic book conventions and now comic book publishers too. This is what Bleeding Cool has been hearing regarding a number of comic book publishers – and distributors – as of today. I will add new reports as they come to us, and edit this post. Feel free to contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
- Image Comics – staff told to go home earlier in the week.
- Archie Comics – staff given the option to work from home as needed.
- IDW Publishing – with few reported cases in San Diego, staffers have been told to practise social distancing at work.
- Diamond Comic Distributors – enhanced cleaning, cancelling meetings, allowing sick days, planning to maintain the supply chain.
- Marvel Comics – offices open, staff encouraged to work from home
- DC Comics – offices open, staff told to work from home from Monday. Warners staff worldwide encouraged to work from home from then as well.
- Oni Press – shut offices, work from home.
- Boom Studios – shut offices, work from home.
We have asked other publishers for their staff policies and will update as and when we receive more information.