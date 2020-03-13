Current State Of Comics Publishers, Including Image, IDW and Archie Comics, Over Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Fears around the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have closed comic book conventions and now comic book publishers too. This is what Bleeding Cool has been hearing regarding a number of comic book publishers – and distributors – as of today. I will add new reports as they come to us, and edit this post. Feel free to contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

We have asked other publishers for their staff policies and will update as and when we receive more information.

Current State Of Image, IDW and Archie Comics, Over Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  