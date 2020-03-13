Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With

With states and major cities around the United States shut down to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic of COVID-19 disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus, panicky people have been raiding stores all over the country to buy up all the toilet paper, prompting photos of desolate stores with empty shelves which only serve to drive more panic-buying. In addition to bleach, hand sanitizer, soap, water, and medical supplies, one item that's selling out of stores everywhere is toilet paper, as people fear that quarantines will require them to spend more time in the bathroom at home. The end result: a country-wide toilet paper shortage, with online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target listing the product as out of stock.

But comic book collectors have a secret weapon that gives them a tactical advantage over ordinary people: they have already been hoarding mass quantities of paper in their homes, some for decades. Finally, the promise comic book speculation market is about to pay off.

To learn more about how Americans can combat the coronavirus toilet paper shortage, we spoke with a leading expert in global pandemics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms. We asked the professor which comic books would make the best substitute for toilet paper in a crisis, and he responded, as all qualified experts do, with a listicle. Here's five comics you can wipe your ass with if your local stores are all sold out of TP.

X-Men #1 (1991)

"When Chris Claremont and Jim Lee launched a second ongoing X-Men series in 1991, it sold nearly 8.2 million copies and helped kick off the 1990s speculation boom," Professor Puffinbottoms told us. "The original X-Men #1 was worth lots of money, speculators figured, so a brand new X-Men #1 would surely explode in value in a few decades."

That didn't happen, however.

"Of course, speculators failed to realize that the reason older comics are worth so much money is scarcity," the professor explained. "Nobody knew that X-Men #1 would be worth money, so nobody bothered to try to preserve their copies. But everyone bought multiple copies of X-Men #1, which came with five different variant covers, one of them a gatefold cover that's sure to be extra-absorbent, put them in plastic bags, and stored them away.

"Of course, the 8.2 million figure was what was produced and sold to retailers, but it's estimated only around half of those were sold to actual customers. That means that not only is any comic book collector likely to have multiple copies of the comic in their own collection, but a quick trip to the comic book store could probably net a dozen more from the 25 cent bin. A supply like that could have you wiping for weeks."

Detective Comics #27 (1939)

"Featuring the first appearance of Batman, Detective Comics #27 is one of the most highly sought-after comics in the collectors market," said Puffinbottoms. "A highly-preserved copy with a CGC grade of 8.0 or higher could easily sell for a million dollars or more at auction.

"Of course, I would never advise anyone to wipe their ass with an 8.0-grade copy of Detective Comics #27. But if you have a copy with a lower grade, say a 6.4 or so, then the comic is only likely to earn, at most, $600,000. If the toilet paper shortage continues, rolls of TP will be selling for far higher than that on eBay. And besides, the value of a rare comic book assumes you can even get to an auction to sell the comic. With many states banning public gatherings of 100 people or more, most auction houses will need to remain closed throughout the crisis."

"A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush," Puffinbottoms continued. "But you can't wipe your ass with a bird. A comic, on the other hand… well, it doesn't matter. The point is that Detective Comics #27 makes a great substitute for toilet paper in these trying times, but any rare comic featuring the first appearance of a popular character will also do. Action Comics #1. Amazing Fantasy #15. New Mutants #98. The list goes on and on, and if you're a serious collector, you're sure to have at least one of these key issues in your collection, and that could make the difference between a squeaky-clean behind and a stench that would have people keeping their distance whether or not you're displaying symptoms of deadly coronavirus."

Secret Wars (2015)

"Secret Wars was one of Marvel's biggest-ever super-mega-crossover events," Professor Puffinbottoms told us. "Not only was the main series delayed and expanded to nine issues, several oversized, but it had about sixty tie-in series or one-shots over the course of its run. If you're looking to wait out a long period of social distancing, a full collection of every Secret Wars tie-in issue could keep your butt clean for a year or longer."

"As an additional benefit," Puffinbottoms added, "most of those tie-ins were completely meaningless because they took place in an alternate reality, and the very nature of universe-changing super-mega-crossover events is that whatever changes they make will just be rewritten by the next several super-mega-crossover events, meaning none of it mattered anyway."

"You could probably survive for weeks wiping only with Hickman infographic pages alone," said Puffinbottoms. "If this crisis turns out to be a long one, a full collection Secret Wars is definitely what you want to have on hand to get through it."

Saga (2012-Present)

"No self-respecting comic book collector wants to be known as the person who only reads superhero chapbooks from Marvel or DC," Puffinbottoms rightly pointed out. "What are you, some kind of uncultured ignoramus?"

"A popular choice for readers looking to expand outside of the traditional superhero genre is Saga, by Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples," Puffinbottoms explained. "It's currently on a hiatus, with 54 of a planned 108 issues published so far, but that's more than enough to stock your bathroom for the difficult months to come.

"And while you're tearing off a page of this spacefaring sci-fi epic, crumpling it up, or folding it, if that's your preference, and wiping feces out of your butt crack, you can rest assured that no one is going to accuse you of having limited taste in fiction, not even from six to ten feet away as CDC guidelines recommend."

No One Left to Fight (2019)

"Last year, Aubrey Sitterson and Fico Ossio gifted the world with what was probably the best comic of the year, No One Left to Fight," said Professor Puffinbottoms, an expert on these sorts of things. "Of course, the book's tagline, 'The Comic You Always Wanted,' was meant to refer to reading the story, but it applies perfectly to ass wiping as well."

"Look, the benefit of using any comic in place of toilet paper is that you get to enjoy reading it before sending it off to a stinky, watery grave," Puffinbottoms reasoned. "And no comic is likely to provide a better experience in that regard than No One Left to Fight."

"Even better, No One Left to Fight provides a luxurious bathroom tissue experience that no other comic can compete with," Puffinbottoms continued. "Social distancing means that you can't take the other comics on this list to your local comic convention, which has probably been canceled anyway, and get it autographed by the creators. But when it comes to No One Left to Fight, you can order autographed copies of the recently released trade paperback online and have them shipped right to your door."

"Most importantly," Puffinbottoms concluded, "using No One Left to Fight to fulfill this vital function as we wait for the coronavirus pandemic to pass will ensure higher sales, increasing the likelihood that Dark Horse will publish another volume, allowing us all to enjoy the continued adventures of Vale, Timor, and Krysta for many years, and many outbreaks, to come."

Reached for comment, Aubrey Sitterson agreed, telling Bleeding Cool, "What you do in the bathroom is typically between you, the porcelain, and your god. That folks would be willing to introduce ✨THE COMIC YOU ALWAYS WANTED✨ into that most sacrosanct equation makes me feel something rumbling deep, deep within my bowels. Just please order a clean copy for the shelf. Please."

Ignoring the interruption, Puffinbottoms also noted that, as with any of the comics on this list, digital issues of No One Left to Fight can be purchased on ComiXology, though Puffinbottoms recommended that if you do go the digital route, you "be sure to wash your tablet or phone thoroughly between wipings to avoid spreading even more germs."

As the serious nature of this coronavirus pandemic continues to sink in, we hope all of our readers remain safe, healthy, and most importantly, clean. Let us know in the comments which comics you prefer to wipe your ass with. And remember, in a pinch, you can always print out Bleeding Cool articles and wipe your ass with those.