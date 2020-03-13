Constantine Writer Si Spurrier, Takes On Justice League Ongoing With Aaron Lopresti and Matt Ryan

From the new DC Comics June 2020 solicitations, former Bleeding Cool contributor Si Spurrier, will take over the writing of the Justice League ongoing series beginning June's #48 and #49 for three-part story, The Rule of War. He will continue to write the ongoing Constantine series for DC – and Alienated for Boom. I'm just holding on for a 53rd episode of Short And Curlies…

And may I be the first to say how excited I am that literally everything I say on Social Media will now be followed by at least six people demanding I release the Snyder cut. — Simon "Si Spurrier" Spurrier (@sispurrier) March 13, 2020

Oh hey, look at his solicit for Constantine as well. Given that a) Constantine is most associated with his co-creator Alan Moore b) Si Spurrier has continued Alan Moore-originated comics like Crossed +100 and c) this seems to involve a fish-based aggressive 'lover'… will we be getting a lot of HOOORK HOOOOOORK HOOOOOOOOORK sound effects? And yes, I decided to get in with that before Jude did…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #48

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON LOPRESTI and MATT RYAN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JIM LEE

As writer Simon Spurrier jumps on board for the start of the three-part tale "The Rule of War," it's close encounters…of a Justice League kind! After answering a distress signal from distant space, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern discover an abandoned cargo ship full of young aliens! When the League attempts to return the children to their home planet, they are met with awe, terror, and war! Thus begins a three-part storyline that will take the League to a previously unknown planet, with an all-new species, a dangerous mystery, and a new, otherworldly villain.

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JUSTICE LEAGUE #49

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON LOPRESTI and MATT RYAN

cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

"The Rule of War" part two! After the devastating events of last issue, the League is separated and labeled as alien visitors on a war-torn planet. With events spiraling out of control, and no leader to guide planet Trotha's citizens, how can the League save this world without interfering? As the team battles rogue factions, Batman makes a startling discovery that will threaten any hope the team has of returning home!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #8

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned—especially one with gills, claws, and the teeth of a shark. Will John Constantine protect the fishermen who are in the siren's sights? Or will he lead them right to her?

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+