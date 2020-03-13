Clownhunter Comes To DC Comics June 2020 Solicitations

DC Comics has released their June 2020 solicitations. Three Jokers, a DCeased Dead Planet and… Clownhunter.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #1

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, STEFANO GAUDIANO, and GIGI BALDISSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

blank variant cover

After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters—including Earth's Greatest Heroes—our planet was as good as dead.

Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2—back to a dead planet…but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who—or what—is lying in wait for these heroes?

The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$4.99 US | 1 OF 6 | 40 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99 US

This issue will ship with four covers.

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #1

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by JASON FABOK

cover by JASON FABOK

variant cover by JASON FABOK

1:25 variant cover by TBD

1:50 variant cover by TBD

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced!

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 06.17.20

$6.99 US | 1 OF 3 | 48 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue will ship with four covers.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #2

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

card stock foil cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Aquaman variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Lobo variant cover by JEROME OPEÑA

Harley Quinn variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black and white variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Get ready to scream! Wonder Woman roars across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape in the world's most demented monster truck, with Swamp Thing riding shotgun! The two arrive at the ghoulish cemetery base of Batman and his army of zombies, but can the former friends stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what's Lobo doing in space?

Don't miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC Universe, from the epic team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVERS

This issue will ship with four covers.

BATMAN #96

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt his past and present! As The Joker's plan materializes, the only person who can save Batman from the brink of true madness…is Harley Quinn?! Plus, who is the mysterious new figure known as Clownhunter?

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

BATMAN #97

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

The Joker's army is growing hour by hour, with weapons beyond anything the Clown Prince of Crime has ever used before. Batman must hold his mind together so he can strike the final blow and take back his city—but how can he heal the rifts he's created in his life to get the help he needs? And while all this is happening, the villains of Gotham City are waiting out the carnage Joker has unleashed—and Catwoman assembles an army of her own!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

BATGIRL #48

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

cover by GIUSEPPI CAMUNCOLI

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

"The Last Joke" part one! Spinning out of the catastrophic history of the Gordon family, Babs is forced to relive the most traumatic events of her life. James Gordon Jr. is back, and he's on a mission to run the Gordons out of Gotham City—and as we all know, anything involving James Jr. is bad news for Babs and the commissioner. But is her brother capable of tormenting his family on his own? Or has he teamed up with a certain Clown Prince of Crime?

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

DETECTIVE COMICS #1024

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

The story of Two-Face reaches its end, and Harvey Dent will at last find peace after decades of schism. But will that peace be in death, or in the chance at a new life? All along, The Joker has been the puppet master behind the torment of Two-Face, and he knows how to make an entrance! Don't miss the final battle between Batman, Two-Face, and Lincoln March, with a shocking conclusion that will split you right in two!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

NIGHTWING #73

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RONAN CLIQUET

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

variant cover by ALAN QUAH

The Joker knows Dick Grayson is Nightwing—and the plans The Joker has set in motion in this summer's event "Joker War" will haunt Batman forever. Under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, Nightwing must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and…himself.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

WONDER WOMAN #759

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by MIKEL JANÍN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE

Wonder Woman 1984 movie poster variant cover

It's a brand-new day for Wonder Woman! As Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen and her run-in with the Phantom Stranger, Man's World has become more complicated to navigate than ever before. It seems everyone has a take on who Wonder Woman should

be—some who look on her heroics with admiration, and some who lie in wait to seek revenge. A familiar threat is watching Diana's every move, and now is the perfect time to strike…

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

WONDER WOMAN #760

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by MIKEL JANÍN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to Man's World has seen her take on many devastating opponents—but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer…so when he shows up at Diana's doorstep seeking help, what's a warrior for the truth to do?

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

EVENT LEVIATHAN: CHECKMATE #3

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by ALEX MALEEV

variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Green Arrow's team of super-spies—including the Question, Manhunter, Lois Lane, and Talia al Ghul—has infiltrated Leviathan—and that officially makes them members of Leviathan! Along the way, they learn that one of their own is actually a secret Leviathan agent who betrayed the new Checkmate from the start! Plus, Superman flies onto the scene to shake things up even further!

From the award-winning creative team that brought you last year's Event Leviathan comes the next surprising chapter in DC's most dangerous saga.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 3 OF 6 |32 PAGES

STRANGE ADVENTURES #4

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Welcome to planet Rann, Mr. Terrific! Earth's champion of fair play has traveled halfway across the galaxy to investigate firsthand the crimes Adam Strange stands accused of. He's not going to find many friendly witnesses, though, as the people of Rann consider Adam Strange their true champion. Yet for all the resistance Mister Terrific faces on the surface of Rann, his true opposition may be lurking closer to his subject than he realizes. This adventure between two worlds continues, with Mitch Gerads drawing the gritty Earth sequences, and Evan "Doc" Shaner showing us the splendor of Adam Strange's battles in outer space!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$4.99 US | 4 OF 12 | 40 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVERS

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY SECRET FILES #1

written by KAMI GARCIA and EDWARD KURZ, MD

art by DAVID MACK, JASON BADOWER, and others

cover by DAVID MACK

variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Harley Quinn is hunting two serial killers: The Joker, a brutal psychopath who murdered her roommate and disappeared years ago, and the unidentified killer currently terrorizing Gotham City.

In this one-shot, see pieces of the puzzle on Harley's investigation board and steal a glimpse into John Kelly's high school notebook—a book he still carries today. Kami Garcia has been consulting forensic psychiatrist and behavior analyst Edward Kurz, MD, throughout the series to ensure the accuracy of the story and of Harley's methodology. In this special issue, Dr. Kurz's work is spotlighted as we reveal secrets from Harley's past, hidden details of crime scenes, and a real-life profile of The Joker that has driven the progression of his murders in the story!

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 06.10.20

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | APPROX. 8.5" X 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #3

written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and AMANDA CONNER

art and cover by AMANDA CONNER

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

The price on Harley's head is getting higher and higher, and more and more of Gotham City's most dangerous villains are crawling out of the woodwork to claim it. So where the hell is Batman? And after what she's put the Birds of Prey through in just a few hours, is Harley going to have any allies left to protect her?

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ON SALE 06.24.20

$5.99 US | 3 OF 4 | 32 PAGES

FC | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5" X 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: MIDTERMS TP

written by AMY WOLFRAM

art and cover by YANCEY LABAT

Who comes out on top when Bumblebee, a journalist, and a super-villain get in a fight? Find out when Karen Beecher and Lois Lane face off in a battle of wits with… Harleen Quinzel?!

Three students top the leaderboard at Metropolis High, and the upcoming midterms will determine who's the best in class. But each girl must first face challenges from their real lives!

ON SALE 08.26.20

$9.99 US | FC | 5.5" x 8"

144 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR KIDS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9852-4

LOIS LANE AND THE FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE TP

written by GRACE ELLIS

art and cover by BRITTNEY WILLIAMS

From New York Times bestselling author Grace Ellis (Lumberjanes) and artist Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance) comes a new story about 13-year-old Lois Lane as she navigates the confusing worlds of social media and friendship.

It's the first day of summer break in the sleepy town of Liberty View, and young Lois Lane bursts onto the scene with what she knows is a sure-to-go-viral video channel. Okay, maybe her platform only receives two views a week (thanks, Mom), and maybe her best friend, Kristen, isn't quite as enthusiastic about social media, but when Lois sets her mind on something, there's no turning back.

At the end of the week, the big neighborhood barbecue and bike race will be the perfect backdrop to Lois and Kristen's #friendshipchallenge video. But when the girls find out the annual fireworks are missing, Lois doubles down on her efforts for fame, testing her friendship in ways she couldn't imagine.

With Kristen leaving for sleepaway camp after the barbecue and a new girl on the block taking all of Kristen's attention, will Lois be able to find the missing fireworks, celebrate the summer, and post the best #friendshipchallenge the internet has ever seen? Or will she have to face her challenges IRL?

ON SALE 08.05.20

$9.99 US | FC | 5.5" x 8"

160 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR KIDS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9633-7

TEEN TITANS GO! TO CAMP! TP

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art by MARCELO DiCHIARA and others

cover by MARCELO DiCHIARA

Summer's in the air, and the Teen Titans are leaving Jump City behind for six funfilled weeks of mosquitoes, sunstroke, and poison ivy at summer camp! What the Titans don't realize until they arrive is that this is Camp Apokolips, where the "bug juice" is made with real bugs, the swimming pool is a fire pit, and the lunch lady is Granny Goodness! Things only get worse when they encounter the bunks they'll be competing against in the camp's games: the Titans East and the H.I.V.E. Five! Given all of that, there's only one thing on Robin's mind…

No, not escape. It's how to beat the other bunks to become the camp champions. This is Robin, remember?

ON SALE 07.29.20

$9.99 US | FC | 5.5" x 8"

152 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR KIDS

ISBN: 978-1-77950-317-6

ACTION COMICS #1024

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by FRANK CHO

The city of Metropolis has been rocked by Luthor's latest attack and the drama surrounding Superman's truth, and that gives the invisible mafia a new foothold to change the City of Tomorrow forever. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet is under siege! The fallout from Superman: Villains continues as Clark Kent steps out into the world as a reporter for the first time.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

AMETHYST #4

written by AMY REEDER

art and cover by AMY REEDER

Princess Amy's mission takes her and her companions directly into the heart of Dark Opal! But the answers Amethyst finds will change everything she thought she knew about the nature of Gemworld!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 4 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

AQUAMAN #61

written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

cover by ROBSON ROCHA

variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

For whom the wedding bells toll, Arthur? They do not toll for thee! It's a race to the chapel, as Mera is awake and betrothed, but who is the groom, and why isn't he Arthur? There is a greater mystery at work, and Jackson makes a deep-seadiscovery—but not before a depth-defying battle with Orm! Speaking of Ocean Master, he's bringing all of Dagon to the wedding ceremony, and the Seven Kingdoms will never be the same again!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #2

written by PAUL DINI and ALAN BURNETT

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Slade Wilson has come to Gotham City, and his arrival is making the Dark Knight very suspicious. Robin, on the other hand, thinks the swashbuckling mercenary is just here to help. Is Deathstroke a friend or foe…and what are his plans for Batman?

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 6

DIGITAL FIRST

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #14

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

variant cover by SHANE DAVIS

Batman is going to push the Outsiders to their absolute limits in order for them to stop Ra's al Ghul once and for all. He'll force them all to use their powers in ways they never imagined and possibly push them over the edge in the process! Batman and Black Lightning will need to decide who the true leader of the team is, or Ra's's victory will be assured!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BATMAN BEYOND #45

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Batman Beyond and Damian Wayne are going to have to join forces in order to stop Mr. Zero and his radical faction from turning Gotham City into an ice-covered hellscape. Damian will have to put his disrespect for the "pretender" that is Batman Beyond aside if they're going to stop this mutual foe—and even then Mr. Zero's power and influence might prove too much for this pair!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #8

written by WARREN ELLIS

art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

card stock variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

This was never about just a few strange murders. A war has been declared on the justice system of Gotham City. And the Batman finally has a clue as to who is running the war. He's been fighting his own shadow the whole time.

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 8 OF 12 | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #11

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by MAX RAYNOR

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JAE LEE

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

It's Superman versus Batman as the deadly machinations of the Ultra-Humanite crash to their end! The Dark Knight has been transformed into a human atomic bomb, all in the name of wiping Superman from the face of the Earth! As Batman struggles against the urge to kill his friend, Superman must undo the damage done and help the other victims of the Ultra-Humanite's experiments. It's the thrilling conclusion to "Atomic" that will reverberate across the DC Universe for months to come!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

CATWOMAN #24

written by SEAN MURPHY and BLAKE NORTHCOTT

art by CIAN TORMEY

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

The cat's out of the bag! Everyone at Snowflame's auction is there for the same thing: the list. But what is the market value of a list containing all the intel the world's greatest crime-fighters have on supervillains? And who exactly is on the list? You'll have to ask Catwoman to find out.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE FLASH #757

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by HOWARD PORTER

cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

"Legion of Zoom" part one! As the Flash's greatest enemies—Gorilla Grodd, the Turtle, Trickster, and Captain Cold—attack Central City at the same time, the Fastest Man Alive finds he's not fast enough to stop them all or save everyone in danger!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE FLASH #758

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

"Legion of Zoom" part two! Central City is reeling from the recent attack, and Barry Allen lies broken and helpless! To uncover his foes' next target, the Flash must solve a mystery from his past…but before he can, he's attacked by the corrupted Tornado Twins—his children from the future!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #5

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

In the latest issue of this 12-part miniseries, Green Lantern Hal Jordan must test the limits of his ring's capabilities when he must take down two ruthless killers, each with the powers of Superman! Defying the will of the New Guardians, Hal finally finds his fugitive alien murderers: the deadly husband/wife team of Hyperman and Hyperwoman—but the consequences will be devastating! These super-spouses have already murdered one GL who tried to thwart their lust for cosmic power…and they won't hesitate to do it again!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 5 OF 12 | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

HARLEY QUINN #74

written by SAM HUMPHRIES

art by SAMI BASRI

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

variant cover by FRANK CHO

Harley Quinn's sojourn in L.A. has been full of tragedy and heartbreak, from the death of her friend to uncovering a deep web of moral compromise that'd make even the most sadistic Batman villain's stomach churn. In the epic finale to our story, Harley will come face to face with the person pulling the strings and learn who's out to see her fail!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

HAWKMAN #25

written by ROB VENDITTI

art by MARCO CASTIELLO and DANNY MIKI

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

Clash from the past! Hawkman and Hawkwoman wage war against the Lord Beyond the Void in a desperate bid to escape his realm! Once the god to whom Hawkman answered, now his mortal enemy—the Lord hates the hero Hawkman has become and will stop at nothing to drain his life force away and put an end to his reincarnations for good!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JUSTICE LEAGUE #48

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON LOPRESTI and MATT RYAN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JIM LEE

As writer Simon Spurrier jumps on board for the start of the three-part tale "The Rule of War," it's close encounters…of a Justice League kind! After answering a distress signal from distant space, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern discover an abandoned cargo ship full of young aliens! When the League attempts to return the children to their home planet, they are met with awe, terror, and war! Thus begins a three-part storyline that will take the League to a previously unknown planet, with an all-new species, a dangerous mystery, and a new, otherworldly villain.

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JUSTICE LEAGUE #49

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON LOPRESTI and MATT RYAN

cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

"The Rule of War" part two! After the devastating events of last issue, the League is separated and labeled as alien visitors on a war-torn planet. With events spiraling out of control, and no leader to guide planet Trotha's citizens, how can the League save this world without interfering? As the team battles rogue factions, Batman makes a startling discovery that will threaten any hope the team has of returning home!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #24

written by RAM V

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

variant cover by JOHN GIANG

At last, Justice League Dark's mission reaches the moment fans have been waiting for: their descent into the Other Place, as a reborn Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman, and Zatanna sharpen their swords and spells to battle the Upside Down Man. But Zatanna has more than just cards up her sleeve. The team discovers her burning secret, while Detective Chimp must come to terms with his own role within Team Dark.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #22

written by DAN ABNETT

art by CLIFF RICHARDS

cover by JOSÉ LADRÖNN

variant cover by SKAN

Darkseid seeks absolute control of time, and Epoch has all but handed him that godlike power. Can the JL Odyssey team stop him in his tracks? If they fail, the Lordof Apokolips will rewrite universal history in his favor, and everything that could oppose him will cease to exist!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

LEGION OF SUPERHEROES #8

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RYAN SOOK

variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

The United Planets are at war as a new epic begins! The president of the United Planets is unable to maintain peace as Ultra Boy's homeworld of Rimbor and Chameleon Boy's homeworld of Durla declare interplanetary war! With the Legion of Super-Heroes choosing sides and a civil war brewing, will these young heroes need to split into separate teams? Plus, Superboy makes a discovery about the future that will change everything he knows…there is a new Krypton! Find out what happens next in the only book telling you the future of DC Comics every month!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

LOIS LANE #12

written by GREG RUCKA

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

At the end of multiple investigations, Lois finds herself with the power to change—or destroy—the lives of everyone involved. ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 12 OF 12 | 32 PAGES

FINAL ISSUE

MAD MAGAZINE #14

stories and art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

It's the wacky for Jaffee issue! We're folding with one hand and saluting with the other as we celebrate the witty work of Al Jaffee, creator of the Mad Fold-In! In addition to his "crease-able" features, the issue includes rare Jaffee gems like revamped inventions, "Tall Tales," and "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions," plus an all-new "Mad Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, "Spy vs. Spy," and a special never-before-seen piece by Al himself!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES

FC

MAN-BAT #2

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

Man-Bat is on the run from the law following a horrific night of blood and mayhem on the streets of Gotham City. But the police aren't what Kirk Langstrom's monstrous alter ego should worry about… it's Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad! To undo the damage he has caused, Man-Bat must seek a cure for the innocents he has injured, all while staying out of the deadly sights of the world's most dangerous mercenaries!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 2 OF 5 | 32 PAGES

MANHUNTERS: THE SECRET HISTORY #2

written by MARC ANDREYKO

art by RENATO GUEDES

cover by DERRICK CHEW

Kate Spencer is working to unearth the mysterious secret history of the Manhunters…but Mark Shaw and Leviathan have other ideas! Can a lone Manhunter outwit and an entire country?

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US

METAL MEN #9

written by DAN DiDIO

art by SHANE DAVIS and MICHELLE DELECKI

cover by SHANE DAVIS

card stock variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Back at the pit the Nth Metal Man came out of, something strange is happening! Is this a portal into the Dark Multiverse—or something worse? It's up to Tina, Gold, and Nth Metal Man to go investigate, and along the way, they run into the Phantom Stranger! Back in Manhattan, the other Metal Men have to figure out how to defeat Chemo and get him out of the city before there's a radiation reaction that could melt through more than just metal.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 9 OF 12

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #4

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

variant cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Vic Sage is back in Hub City after experiencing a dizzying rush of all his past lives… but is he too late to save his present home from the evil that so far has never failed to end his story in tragedy? If Hub City is going to live, does Vic Sage have to die?

PRESTIGE PLUS

ON SALE 06.17.20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | 4 OF 4 | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #47

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art and cover by PAOLO PANTALENA

variant cover by PHILIP TAN

The Chamber of All has been excavated by the Untitled in Qurac, which means it's up to Red Hood, Artemis, Bizarro and Essence to prevent an unspeakable horror from wiping out all of humanity once and for all. Sounds like a tall order for the Outlaws? Don't worry, they get help from the most unexpected (and misunderstood) super-team of all time: Red Hood and the Outlaws! All this, plus Ma Gunn learns the tragic reason Monsieur Mallah and the Brain want to teach the students of Generation Outlaw.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #105

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

You might think the biggest dangers of going online are spam, scams, and celebrity news. But not when a mythological monster shows up to threaten the star of a popular internet vlog IRL (in real life)! Scooby and the gang will need all of their investigative skills—and awfully thick skins—to survive the nasty barbs of…the Internet Troll!

ON SALE 06.17.20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES

APR

SHAZAM! #14

written by JEFF LOVENESS

art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON

variant cover by DALE KEOWN

After a night battling robots across the globe, Billy Batson finds out not everyone loves superheroes when one of his teachers unleashes a lecture on the ethics of unchecked power and privilege. It'll take more than just the wisdom of Solomon for the teen hero to figure this one out.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

SUICIDE SQUAD #7

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and JUAN ALBARRAN

variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

Annnnd he's out! With a pardon in his pocket, Deadshot walks away from the Suicide Squad in hopes of reuniting with his daughter, Zoe, and making things right at last. But you can't outrun your past when it's still looking to kill you, and their family reunion quickly takes a turn for the deadly. To whom can Deadshot turn when he's left behind everyone who once had his back?

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

SUPERMAN #24

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by KEVIN MAGUIRE

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Superman's legendary susceptibility to magic is about to turn his life inside out and upside down. A mysterious new villain has come into Superman's world to pit him against the most powerful sorcerer and agent for the Lords of Order: Doctor Fate!

ON SALE 06.10.20 | $3.99 US | 32 PAGES

SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #12

written by MATT FRACTION

art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Whoa—is that what I think it is? If I'm reading this solicitation text correctly, we made it to issue #12! Mazel tov! Party time! If you see Matt and Steve at the next convention, go buy them a drink because I have no idea how we made it this far! No, wait, I do—it's all thanks to you guys! In this final issue, with the Daily Planet on the ropes, Jimmy learns something about it that'll change everything forever.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 12 OF 12 | 32 PAGES

FINAL ISSUE

TEEN TITANS #43

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Robin begins a hunt that leads him to the KGBeast, the same assassin who wounded and nearly killed the first Robin, Dick Grayson. Will Damian Wayne cross the line to enact brutal revenge on the Russian villain—or can the Teen Titans temper the current Robin's rage?

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

THE TERRIFICS #29

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by CARLO BARBERI

cover by DAN MORA

Simon Stagg is dead, but don't worry—prodigal son Sebastian has arrived to take his place as his rich, evil father's successor. Sweet daughter Sapphire and her friends the Terrifics are not about to let that happen. It's a winner-take-all blood feud for all the technology, money, nd power in Gateway City, and things are about to turn even deadlier!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

YOUNG JUSTICE #17

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

This very special issue focuses directly on the friendship at the heart of Young Justice: Conner, Tim, and Bart—a.k.a. Superboy, Drake, and Impulse. As younger men, these three iconic heroes built Young Justice on their friendship. Now their dream has grown and changed as much as they have. And with the demands of adulthood pulling them in different directions, they realize that nights like this one

may never happen again.

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

PLUNGE #5

written by JOE HILL

art by STUART IMMONEN

"Sea Dogs" backup story art by DAN McDAID

cover by JEREMY WILSON

variant cover by GARY FRANK

The crew of the Derleth have been generous hosts. They've given Moriah, Bill, Gage, and the rest of the MacReady's crew several incredible gifts. They've solved problems humanity has grappled with for ages, shown us ways to power the entire world for generations. And they're offering even more. All they want is one teensy-weensy little favor in return from the MacReady's crew: open the hatch.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 5 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

DAPHNE BYRNE #6

written by LAURA MARKS

art by KELLEY JONES

"Sea Dogs" backup story written by JOE HILL

"Sea Dogs" backup story art by DAN McDAID

cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

variant cover by KELLEY JONES

The full scope of Daphne's relationship with the mysterious Brother is revealed—and so is the full strength of their combined power. God help anyone in their path…

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

FAR SECTOR #7

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJI?

On today's agenda: a giant mech fight, transforming her consciousness into digital information, and a high-speed pursuit through an alien computer network. All with six minutes of power left. But it's all in a day's work for Green Lantern Jo Mullein as she comes closer to unraveling the greatest conspiracy the Green Lantern Corps has ever seen. Far Sector continues on a new bimonthly schedule.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

BOOKS OF MAGIC #21

written by DAVID BARNETT

art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by KAI CARPENTER

From the moment he first discovered magic, Tim Hunter has been pursued by the mysterious organization known as the Cold Flame. But who are they? And why are they so determined to get their hands on the artifact Tim is hunting for, the Book of Possibilities? The answers to those two questions will change Tim's life forever!

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #2

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by NICK ROBLES

cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

New mother Lindy is trapped in the Dreaming, and the lovestruck nightmare Ruin is loose in the real world. Dream must put this situation right—but to do so, he'll have to travel into the Black Chest where he keeps his most dangerous nightmares… and pull the answers right from the mouth of the unimaginable Endless Teeth!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #22

written by NALO HOPKINSON

art and cover by DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON

The time has come for both Erzulie and Poquita to take back the power of their twinned Houses…but Anansi will stop at nothing to keep his treasures! The sweeping epic of Erzulie's war with the trickster god comes to an explosive conclusion!

ON SALE 06.10.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

FINAL ISSUE

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #8

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned—especially one with gills, claws, and the teeth of a shark. Will John Constantine protect the fishermen who are in the siren's sights? Or will he lead them right to her?

ON SALE 06.24.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

THE LAST GOD #8

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

Tyr's fellowship makes its way into the depths of the cavernous Abyssal Realm, here they forge a horrifying pact with Jorunn, the cannibalistic and mad ruler of the Dwarrows.

Thirty years later, Cyanthe's fellowship finds themselves lost in the very same twisting cave system, dealing with the disastrous aftermath of the first fellowship's actions 30 years past.Darkness is closing in on our intrepid heroes as they journey to the very edge of reality itself. But the worst is still yet to come.

ON SALE 06.24.20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVER

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

LUCIFER #21

written by DAN WATTERS

art by BRIAN LEVEL

cover by MAX FIUMARA

Lucifer trespasses into the garden of Destiny of the Endless, but for what nefarious purpose? Nothing less than tearing a page from the Book of Destiny itself.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

BATMAN #321 FACSIMILE EDITION

written by LEN WEIN

art by WALTER SIMONSON and DICK GIORDANO

cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

It's The Joker's birthday—and he's celebrating by blowing up some of Batman's partners in crime-fighting in this classic issue from 1980!

ON SALE 06.03.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES |

Offered to coincide with Batman #96, the latest chapter of "Joker War."

THE FLASH #135 FACSIMILE EDITION

written by JOHN BROOME

art by CARMINE INFANTINO and JOE GIELLA

cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and MURPHY ANDERSON

Kid Flash gets a new look in this tale involving an alien invasion and a "mind over matter" device that brings the Flash's vision of his sidekick's new look to life.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES |

Offered to coincide with the Flash Forward TP.

THE FLASH GIANT #5

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

The Flash races against the Reverse Flash in the hopes of freeing the future Central City from Eobard Thawne's grasp! At every turn, Eobard is right on Barry's heels. Can the Scarlet Speedster evade the Reverse Flash's pursuit and save the future?

Written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

Art by DAVID LAFUENTE

It's Flash Day in Central City, and the parade is in full swing, but one person isn't thrilled: Barry Allen. Hating the attention, Barry just wants the day to be over, but that might come sooner than expected when Tar Pit shows up!

Plus these reprint tales:

• "Gorilla Warfare Part Five," The Flash #17 (2013)

• "The Death and Life of Oliver Queen Part Four" from Green

Arrow #4 (2016)

• "Secrets Part One," from Blue Beetle #5 (2006)

ON SALE 06.10.20 | $4.99 US | FC | 96 PAGES | DC

SWAMP THING GIANT #5

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Murder has come to the bayou, in the form of a cult that aims to destroy civilization and rebuild with Swamp Thing as their king. Even more horrifying, the Sunderland Corporation has used Swamp Thing's DNA to create self-harvesting clones!

Written by PHIL HESTER

Art by TOM MANDRAKE

Swamp Thing has been following the eerie light of the Fifolet as the spirit leads him to those in need. But what if the mysterious light has a deeper purpose? What if it knows more about Swamp Thing's past than it lets on…and what if it's trying to lead Alec Holland home? Plus these reprint tales:

• "Emerald Apocalypse," Swamp Thing #5 (2016)

• "The Poison Truth Part Five," from The Hellblazer #5 (2017)

• "Double or Nothing," from Zatanna #5 (2010)

ON SALE 06.24.20 | $4.99 US | FC | 96 PAGES | DC

TEEN TITANS GO!/DC SUPER HERO GIRLS SPECIAL GIANT #1

Cover by YANCEY LABAT

Written by AMANDA DEIBERT

Art by ERICH OWEN

Kara is excited to have a whole weekend to herself to get up to all kinds of moshing mayhem, but the other Super Hero Girls keep interrupting her "me time." When Kara's wish for solitude comes true as one by one the girls become

obsessed with a new app, it's up to Supergirl to save Metropolis—and her fellow heroes—on her own!

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by AGNES GARBOWSKA

In this Super Hero Girls tale, Bumblebee is tired of always being tiny! Karen sets her mind to creating a device that will make her big instead of small, but when things don't go as she planned, the other girls will get a crash course in seeing the world through Bumblee's eyes!

Plus these reprint tales:

• "Robin the First," Teen Titans Go! #4 (2014)

• "Teen Titans Go…Fish!" from Teen Titans Go! #4 (2014)

• "Prank'd," from Teen Titans Go! #5 (2014)

• "Don't Look," from Teen Titans Go! #5 (2014)

• "But Games Can Never Hurt Me," from Teen Titans Go! #6

(2014)

• "Sleep Over," from Teen Titans Go! #6 (2014)

ON SALE 06.03.20 | $4.99 US | FC | 96 PAGES | DC

WONDER WOMAN 1984 GIANT #1

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Written by ANNA OBROPTA and LOUISE SIMONSON

Art by BRET BLEVINS

In this tie-in to the WW84 film…When a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so Wonder Woman can save the day! But will Wonder Woman be able to bring ten gunman to justice and get back to her tour group in time?

Written by STEVE PUGH

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

"Honey, I Shrunk My Friends"

It's the 1980s, and greed is good for those that already have it all. Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor hunt down the reckless mastermind who makes the ultimate power move…the theft of Diana's golden lasso!

Plus these reprint tales:

• "Deadly Arrival" from Wonder Woman #3 (1987)

• "Blood of the Cheetah," Wonder Woman #301 (1987)

• "Dark Challenger," from Wonder Woman #301 (1983)

ONE-SHOT | RETRO-SOLICITED

ON SALE 05.27.20 | $4.99 US | FC | 96 PAGES | DC

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #2

written by KELLEY PUCKETT

art and cover by TY TEMPLETON and RICK BURCHETT

In this second issue of this new, all-ages reprint series, Batman jets off to London to stop Catwoman from stealing the crown jewels!

ON SALE 06.03.18

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES

DC CLASSICS: JUSTICE LEAGUE #50

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art and cover by JASON FABOK

Batman: Three Jokers #1 is here at last—and to accompany it, DC reprints Justice League #50, the story that introduced the concept of the three Jokers, by the Three Jokers creative team of writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok.

ON SALE 06.17.20

$1.99 US | 48 PAGES |

DOLLAR COMICS: SAGA OF THE SWAMP THING #21

written by ALAN MOORE

art by TOM YEATES

cover by STEVE BISSETTE and JOHN TOTLEBEN

"The Anatomy Lesson" begins when Jason Woodrue is hired to delve into the origins of the Swamp Thing, only to learn that nothing is as it seems.

ON SALE 06.24.20 | $1.00 US

32 PAGES |

Offered to coincide with the Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 1 and 2 HCs, solicited in the March DC Previews.

DOLLAR COMICS:LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 (1989)

written by KEITH GIFFEN, TOM BIERBAUM, MARY BIERBAUM, and AL GORDON

art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN and AL GORDON

Five years after the end of the Magic Wars, Chameleon Boy decides it's time to rebuild the Legion, starting with Cosmic Boy…but is Rokk Krinn willing to get on board?

ON SALE 06.10.20 | $1.00 US

32 PAGES |

Offered to coincide with the Legion of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 1 HC, solicited in the March DC Previews.

ABSOLUTE DARK KNIGHT HC NEW EDITION

written by FRANK MILLER

art by FRANK MILLER and KLAUS JANSON

cover by FRANK MILLER

Back in print! This oversize hardcover collects both The Dark Knight Returns and The Dark Knight Strikes Again, along with bonus sketch material and more.

This Absolute edition features a sketch section from The Dark Knight Strikes Again with commentary by Miller, a look at the plot and pencils from the legendary finale to The Dark Knight Returns, an introduction by Miller, and more!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 09.09.20

$99.99 US | 512 PAGES

FC | 8.25" x 12.5"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-662-7

This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

THE AUTHORITY BOOK ONE TP

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by BRYAN HITCH, PAUL NEARY, and JOHN CASSADAY

cover by BRYAN HITCH

Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch's run on The Authority is back! This is the Authority. Pay allegiance, or get your head kicked in. Whether they're up against an invasion from an alternate Earth, an international terrorist who is laying waste to major cities, or a hostile alien intelligence who calls himself God, the Authority are ready for action. Collects The Authority #1-12, Planetary/The Authority: Ruling the World, and a story from WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$34.99 US | 400 PAGES

ISBN: 978-1-77950-225-4

BATGIRL: THE DARKEST REFLECTION OMNIBUS HC

written by GAIL SIMONE and others

art by ARDIAN SYAF, ED BENES, DANIEL SAMPERE, FERNANDO PASARIN, and others

cover by ADAM HUGHES

At last, DC gathers the entire run of Batgirl adventures written by best-selling author Gail Simone from the New 52 era in a single volume! In these stories, Barbara Gordon has regained the ability to walk—but as a crimefighter she must prove herself to Batman and the other heroes of Gotham City all over again! Along the way, she'll have to face

the threat of the ruthless vigilante known as Knightfall, stop her own brother, James Gordon Jr., from wreaking havoc on the city as the Joker-inspired Killer Clown, and much more. Collects Batgirl #0-34, Batgirl Annual #1 and 2, Batgirl: Futures End #1, and more!

ON SALE 09.16.20

$99.99 US | 960 PAGES

FC | 7.0625" x 10.875"

DC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-719-8

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS VOL. 2: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN TP

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY and MAX RAYNOR

cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

Between everything that's happened in Gotham City and Ra's al Ghul's personal attacks on the Dark Knight and his team, Batman lashes out and uses all his anger and skills to take down Ra's and his new League of Assassins on his own. Can the Outsiders pull him back from his rage—or will they find themselves on the receiving end of it? Collects Batman and the Outsiders #8-12 and Annual #1.

ON SALE 07.15.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-286-5

BATMAN BEYOND VOL. 7: FIRST FLIGHT TP

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN, SEAN PARSONS, and INAKI MIRANDA

cover by LEE WEEKS

Who is Batwoman Beyond? With the Caped Crusader missing and Neo-Gotham facing the threat of one of the deadliest villains it's ever known, a new hero is needed! Bruce Wayne will turn to friends both old and new in order to keep his city safe, but that won't be enough. Fortunately, a new and mysterious protector will arrive on the scene, taking flight to save the city! But the new Batwoman better be ready—the villainous Blight is back, and he's bringing the fight to her! Collects Batman Beyond #37-43.

ON SALE 07.15.20

$16.99 US | 168 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-287-2

BATMAN BY PAUL DINI OMNIBUS HC

written by PAUL DINI

art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, J.H. WILLIAMS III, RYAN BENJAMIN, DON KRAMER, and others

cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

This brand-new omnibus collects Paul Dini's many Batman tales featuring The Joker, Catwoman, the Riddler, Poison Ivy, Zatanna, and Harley Quinn! Includes "Heart of Hush" and "The Resurrection of Ra's al Ghul" from the pages of Detective Comics #821-824, #826-828, #831, #833-834, #837-841, #843-850, #852, #1000, Batman #685, Batman: Gotham Knights #14, Batman Black and White #3, Batman Black and White Vol. 2 #1, DCU Holiday Special #1, Batman: Streets of Gotham #1-4, #7, #10-14, #16-21, and Batman Annual #1.

ON SALE 09.02.20

$125.00 US | 1,056 PAGES

FC | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-551-4

BATMAN VOL. 13: CITY OF BANE PART 2 HC

written by TOM KING

art by MIKEL JANÍN, JOHN ROMITA JR., JORGE FORNES, MITCH GERADS,

and MIKE NORTON

cover by TONY S. DANIEL

The epic finale of Tom King's Batman run! The bad guys thought they had it made with Bane in control, but with Batman back in Gotham City they'll be reminded what justice feels like…and how it hurts when it hits you in the face. With Catwoman at his side, the Caped Crusader is looking to take down Bane's army and reclaim his city. But is the Dark Knight Detective ready to take on the foe who broke him worse than any other that came before? And what else stands in Batman's way, to put an obstacle between him and his enemy? Batman and his allies have a choice: let Bane stay in power and guarantee the city's survival, or risk everything to break free! Collects Batman #80-85 and Annual #4.

ON SALE 07.08.20

$24.99 US | 208 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-284-1

BATMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK 5 HC

written by TOM KING

art by MIKEL JANÍN, MITCH GERADS, TRAVIS

MOORE, JORGE FORNES, LEE WEEKS, AMANDA CONNER, YANICK PAQUETTE, DAN PANOSIAN and JOHN TIMMS

cover by TONY S. DANIEL

In this new collection, the Penguin waddles into a turf war—and Batman is there to stop the violence. But the Penguin is on Batman's side for once, and the crime boss sees dangeron the horizon. How can he convince the Caped Crusader he's on the level? Plus, appearances by Professor Pyg, John Constantine, and the boy who wanted to be Bruce Wayne—in the worst way possible! And then, someone is forcing Batman to relive some of his darkest, most traumatizing fears. Collects Batman #58-69.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$34.99 US | 288 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-314-5

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMINBUS VOL. 8 HC

written by BILL FINGER and others

art by BOB KANE, LEW SAYRE SCHWARTZ, DICK SPRANG, JIM MOONEY and others

cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

In these stories from the early 1950s, Batman and Robin venture into the underworld bank, meet the underworld crime committee, explore an undersea hideout for criminals and investigate a rash of robberies in the Batcave. Plus, The Joker starts a newspaper of crime, Catwoman meets the King of Cats and the Penguin claims to go straight…by opening an umbrella shop! Collects stories from Detective Comics #174-195, Batman #67-77 and World's Finest Comics #54-63.

ON SALE 04.01.20.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 07.29.20

$125.00 US | 7.0625" x 10.875"

680 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9968-2

This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled

COLLAPSER TP

written by MIKEY WAY and SHAUN SIMON

art and cover by ILIAS KYRIAZIS

From DC's Young Animal pop-up and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance! There's a voice in the head of Liam James questioning everything he does—from his job at a nursing home to keeping his relationship with his girlfriend afloat. Liam suffers from anxiety, and the only thing that quiets it is music, which makes a weekly DJ gig his one saving grace. But Liam's life changes forever when he receives a black hole in the mail (yes, you read that right), one that takes up residence in his chest, grants him insane superpowers, turns him into a celebrity, and draws him into a cosmic conflict beyond his wildest imagination. Collects Collapser #1-6.

ON SALE 07.29.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9581-3

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 1 HC

written by JOHN BYRNE and MARV WOLFMAN

art by JOHN BYRNE, DICK GIORDANO, JERRY ORDWAY, and others

cover by JOHN BYRNE

Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, comic book superstar John Byrne reimagined Superman for a new era in bold tales presented in this new collection! Starting with the six-issue Man of Steel miniseries, Byrne fundamentally changed Superman's origins and propelled him into the present, including iconic encounters with Lex Luthor, Metallo, and Darkseid! This title collects The Man of Steel #1-6, Superman #1-4, Adventures of Superman #424-428, and Action Comics

#584-587.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$49.99 US | 480 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-491-3

DCEASED: UNKILLABLES HC

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by KARL MOSTERT and TREVOR SCOTT

cover by HOWARD PORTER

When heroes fall, villains rise! The next chapter of the hit DCeased saga is the villains' story of survival during the zombie apocalypse! Led by Red Hood and Deathstroke, DC's hardest villains and antiheroes fight with no mercy to save the only commodity left on a dying planet of the undead—life! Heroes and villains collide with one epic purpose: to escape the coming of the infected population of Gotham City and a monstrous Wonder Woman! Collects DCeased: Unkillables #1-3.

ON SALE 07.08.20

$22.99 US | 136 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-393-0

DEATHSTROKE R.I.P. TP

written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art by FERNANDO PASARIN, RYAN WINN, and JASON PAZ

cover by ED BENES and RICHARD FRIEND

It's the conclusion of Christopher Priest's acclaimed Deathstroke run—and it starts with Slade Wilson's murder! In the wake of his father's apparent demise, Jericho accepts Lex Luthor's offer of power, leading to all-out sibling war between Jericho and Rose Wilson! When Slade wakes, he seeks to take that power for his own, leading to a confrontation between father and son! Is there any humanity left in Jericho? And can Deathstroke defeat his ultimate enemy—himself? Collects Deathstroke #44-50.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$19.99 US | 200 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-275-9

THE DREAMING VOL. 3: ONE MAGICAL MOVEMENT TP

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by BILQUIS EVELY, MATÍAS BERGARA, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, and DANI

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

As the second year of the Sandman Universe begins, the sentient algorithm known as Wan is now the acknowledged lord of Dream's realm, and unquestioned ruler of all his subjects. It's a huge problem that Wan is completely insane, and more than capable of wiping out all life in the Dreaming. What can Abel, the only one who knows Wan's secret, do about it? And what must he do to poor Matthew the Raven to put his plan into action? Collects The Dreaming #13-20.

ON SALE 07.08.20

$19.99 US | 200 PAGES

BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-283-4

THE FLASH #750 DELUXE EDITION HC

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFF JOHNS, FRANCIS MANAPUL, MARV WOLFMAN, SCOTT LOBDELL, and others

art by RAFA SANDOVAL, SCOTT KOLINS, BRETT BOOTH, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, DAVID MARQUEZ, BRYAN HITCH, FRANCIS MANAPUL, RILEY ROSSMO, and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER

The landmark 750th issue of The Flash is now in a deluxe edition hardcover, with tales by an all-star lineup of writers and artists! As "The Flash Age" begins, a supercharged Speed Force wreaks havoc on Barry Allen's life. Plus, the epilogue to Flash Forward finds Wally West adjusting to his newfound powers, and much more!

ON SALE 07.01.20

$17.99 US | 7.0625" x 10.875"

112 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-507-1

THE FLASH: UNITED THEY FALL TP

written by GAIL SIMONE

art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Barry Allen and Iris West take a vacation, but their relaxation is cut short when their cruise ship is attacked by King Shark! Can the Fastest Man Alive save a sinking ship when there's no land in sight—or will he be fish food? This and more in stories featuring the Flash taking on his greatest rogues, including Captain Cold, Mirror Master, Heat Wave, Captain Boomerang, and Weather Wizard! Collects stories from The Flash Giant #1-7 (first wave) and The Flash Giant #1-5 (second wave).

ON SALE 07.15.20

$17.99 US | 184 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-260-5

THE GREEN LANTERN VOL. 2: THE DAY THE STARS FELL TP

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

The legendary Grant Morrison continues his groundbreaking take on the universe's greatest space cop. Hal Jordan has always believed in upholding the law. But after recent events he may be forced to break his own code in order to protect the universe itself! Familiar faces return as Hal reunites with both Green Arrow and Star Sapphire. Plus, prepare to meet the Green Lanterns from 12 parallel worlds! Collects The Green Lantern #7-12 and Annual #1.

ON SALE 07.01.20

$19.99 US | 208 PAGES

ISBN: 978-1-77950-268-1

THE FOREVER PEOPLE BY JACK KIRBY TP

written by JACK KIRBY

art by JACK KIRBY, VINCE COLLETTA, and MIKE ROYER

cover by JACK KIRBY and FRANK GIACOIA

One of the most memorable corners of Jack Kirby's Fourth World returns in a brand-new collection! This book introduces a group of young, otherworldly adventurers: Big Bear, Mark Moonrider, Serafin, Beautiful Dreamer, and Vykin, five young heroes who, with the help of their mother box, have the ability to summon the mighty Infinity Man. Included in this volume are major battles with Darkseid, Desaad, and Glorious Godfrey, as well as memorable team-ups with Superman and Deadman. Collects The Forever People #1-11.

ON SALE 07.08.20

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-230-8

GREEN LANTERN/GREEN ARROW: SPACE TRAVELING HEROES HC

written by DENNIS O'NEIL

art by MIKE GRELL, ALEX SAVIUK, and others

cover by MIKE GRELL

In these team-up tales from the mid-1970s, Green Lantern and Green Arrow face fantastic threats, starting with the former Green Lantern known as Sinestro! Also in this collection, Green Lantern Katma Tui pursues a monstrous beast to Earth, and Green Arrow accidentally enters Green Lantern's Lantern and becomes cosmically charged. Plus, the Golden Age hero called Air Wave returns in a new guise, as Hal Jordan's young cousin, and Green Arrow's romantic relationship with Black Canary takes some unexpected turns. Collects Green Lantern #90-106.

ON SALE 07.15.20

$34.99 US | 336 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9553-0

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE TP

written by TIM SEELEY

art by DAN FRAGA, TOM DERENICK, and RICHARD FRIEND

cover by INHYUK LEE

The scourge of Anti-Eternia is unleashed on the Multiverse! Blazing a trail across the dimensions, he's devastating each version of Eternia and stealing its power. Now it's up to a ragtag team of surviving He-Men to recruit the one man in existence who might save them: Prince Keldor, the man who would be Skeletor! This series brings together the many various iterations of the fan-favorite franchise, including the 1980s Filmation cartoon series and the 2002 animated series and toy line—as the fate of Eternia is at stake! Collects He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #1-6.

ON SALE 07.15.20

$17.99 US | 144 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-321-3

THE JOKER:KILLER SMILE HC

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

The Eisner-nominated creative team of writer Jeff Lemire and artist Andrea Sorrentino (Green Arrow, Gideon Falls) reunite for a psychological horror story that delves into the bottomless insanity of The Joker. Everyone knows The Joker doesn't have the most promising history with psychotherapists. In fact, no one's even been able to diagnose him. But that doesn't matter to Dr. Ben Arnell; he's determined to be the one to unravel this unknowable mind. And there's no way The Joker could ever get through the therapeutic walls Ben has built around himself. Right? There's no way The Joker's been entering his house at night…right? There's no way The Joker has stood over his son's bed and put that book in his hands, the one with the, the, the…

Collects Joker: Killer Smile #1-3 and Batman: The Smile Killer #1.

ON SALE 07.15.20

$29.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-269-8

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 1: MARKS OF WOE TP

written by SIMON SPURRIER with KAT HOWARD

art by AARON CAMPBELL, MATÍAS BERGARA, MARCIO TAKARA, TOM FOWLER, and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by BILQUIS EVELY

John Constantine is back in London and back to his old tricks. A small-time gang lord has found himself dealing with an outbreak of supernatural weirdness…and without any allies to call on, John doesn't have much choice in taking a paycheck from one of London's worst, or accepting the help of one of the ganglord's would-be foot soldiers. But what should be an open-and-shut exorcism turns out to be nothing but…and the madness is just beginning! Collects The Sandman Universe Presents: Hellblazer #1, John Constantine: Hellblazer #1-6, and Books of Magic #14.

ON SALE 07.29.20

$19.99 US | 216 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-289-6

LUCIFER VOL. 3: THE WILD HUNT TP

written by DAN WATTERS

art by FERNANDO BLANCO, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, and MAX FIUMARA

cover by TIFFANY TURRILL

Lucifer, the prince of darkness, is playing house. The Devil arrives in the village of Haybury, West Yorkshire, with designs on building a quaint new life for himself. But when an uninvited guest by the name of John Constantine crashes the party, all hell breaks loose. Then, "The Wild Hunt" begins as Lucifer must discover the identity of the Hunted God. It's a mythic quest led by one of the most dangerous entities in existence: Odin himself. Collects Lucifer #14-19.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$16.99 US | 152 PAGES

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-235-3

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES VOL. 1: MILLENNIUM HC

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by RYAN SOOK, TRAVIS MOORE, MIKEL JANÍN, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, DUSTIN NGUYEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO,

NICOLA SCOTT, JIM CHEUNG, JEFF DEKAL, and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

cover by RYAN SOOK

Long live the Legion! Inspired by the acts of and lessons learned from the greatest heroes of all time, the Legion of Super-Heroes have gathered together to stop a galaxy from repeating its past mistakes. Why have the Legion of Super-Heroes broken the cardinal rule of the United Planets and inducted Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superboy, into the Legion? What are they hiding? And what does it have to do with Aquaman's long-lost trident? But first, take a trip through a thousand years of DC's future history—navigated by a mysterious figure from the present!

The greatest lineup of heroes in comic book history returns with new, fresh stories! Collects Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1-2 and Legion of Super-Heroes #1-6.

ON SALE 07.01.20

$29.99 US | 232 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9577-6

PROMETHEA: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE HC

written by ALAN MOORE

art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

In the final deluxe edition hardcover collecting Alan Moore's fantasy masterpiece, "A Higher Court" presents a fantastical trial in the Immateria, presided over by a strange judge and jury. Their task? To determine who shall be the one, true Promethea: Stacia or Sophie. Whichever way the fates turn, one thing is for certain: a door will close in Sophie's life. Moore and Williams deliver the most creatively bold collection of Promethea yet, in which the reader takes an incredible trip through the magical cosmos, with Promethea as a guide.

Collects Promethea #24-32.

ON SALE 07.22.20

$39.99 US | 328 PAGES

FC | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-226-1

SUPERBOY: A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS HC

written by JERRY SIEGEL, OTTO BINDER, PAUL LEVITZ, PETER J. TOMASI, GEOFF JOHNS, ELLIOT S. MAGGIN, and others

art by JOE SHUSTER, CURT SWAN, PATRICK GLEASON, PHIL JIMENEZ,

TOM GRUMMETT, and others

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

This title celebrates Superboy across the decades, from young Clark Kent in Smallville, to Superboy's 1970s adventures with the Legion of Super-Heroes, to Conner Kent's 1990s escapades, and today's Jon Kent. This title collects stories from More Fun Comics #101, Superboy (1949) #10 and 89, Adventure Comics #210, 247, 271, 369, and 370, Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes #233 and 259, DC Comics Presents #87, Infinite Crisis #6, Adventures of Superman #501, Superboy (1994) #59, Teen Titans #24, Adventure Comics #2, Young Justice #3, and Superman (2016) #6, 10, and 11.

ON SALE 07.01.20

$39.99 US | 440 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-315-2

SUPERMAN: CITY OF TOMORROW VOL. 2 TP

written by JEPH LOEB, J.M. DeMATTEIS, JOE KELLY, and others

art by ED McGUINNESS, DOUG MAHNKE, CARY NORD, MIKE McKONE, STUART

IMMONEN, YANICK PAQUETTE, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by ED McGUINNESS

In tales that ushered in the new millennium, Superman returns to Smallville and teams up with Superboy! Plus, The Joker and Harley Quinn invade Metropolis! And in "Critical Condition," Superman must search for a missing Lois Lane while a mystery illness threatens his life! Collects Superman #155-159, Adventures of Superman #577-581, Action Comics #764-768, and Superman: The Man of Steel

#99-103.

ON SALE 07.29.20

$39.99 US | 504 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-312-1

TEEN TITANS/DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINUS AGENDA TP

written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ADAM GLASS

art by BERNARD CHANG, CARLO PAGULAYAN, FERNANDO PASARIN, SERGIO DAVILA, POP MHAN, CAM SMITH, SEAN PARSONS, NORM RAPMUND, and ANDY OWENS

cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

The hunter becomes the hunted as the Teen Titans set out to end Deathstroke once and for all in these tales from Deathstroke #41-43 and Teen Titans #28-30. Deathstroke's body count has grown even higher after murdering his therapist en route to escaping from Arkham Asylum, which prompts Commissioner Gordon to expose Slade's identity as Deathstroke to the public! Now the world's most wanted criminal, the walls are closing in on Slade Wilson, and the Teen Titans lie in wait…Is there any hope of escape?

ON SALE 07.29.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9965-1

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE: BATMAN BY BRIAN BOLLAND STATUE

based on artwork by BRIAN BOLLAND

sculpted by DAVID GIRAUD

Based on one of DC Comics' most popular stories, Batman: The Killing Joke, this Batman figure joins the Batman Black & White statue line at number 104. Previously seen in the popular Designer Series statue line, this black-and-white version is perfect for any collectors of the Batman Black & White series who want that perfect, iconic Bolland look.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 8" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$95.00 US

THE JOKER CLOWN PRINCE OF CRIME: THE JOKER BY BRIAN BOLLAND STATUE

based on artwork by BRIAN BOLLAND

sculpted by DAVID GIRAUD

This brand-new 1:10-scale statue line from DC Direct is the perfect companion line to the Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue series. Starting off as the number one statue is this iconic comic image of The Joker by Brian Bolland. This piece really emphasizes the drama and the mania that makes The Joker one of the best villains of all time.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.4" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$95.00 US

HARLEY QUINN RED, WHITE & BLACK: HARLEY QUINN V.2 BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU STATUE

designed by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

sculpted by JACK MATHEWS

One of the most popular designs from Stanley "Artgerm" Lau's run on the DC Cover Girls statue line is back in a new color scheme and scale. This 7" statue is a perfect new addition to the Harley Quinn Red, White & Black series.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 8.79" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$95.00 US

BATMAN ROGUES GALLERY MULTI-PART STATUE: DEADSHOT

sculpted by CHRIS DAHLBERG

Rounding out this gallery of rogues is Deadshot, the expert assassin. Being one of Batman's deadliest foes, there was no way this character could not appear in this multipart collection. Display him with the rest of the rogues or on his own.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 9.5" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$90.00 US

BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES CHRISTMAS WITH THE JOKER ACTION FIGURE

sculpted by IRENE MATAR

Don't miss your chance to get your hands on this popular action figure from DC Direct's Batman: The Animated Series line of figures. This rerelease features a brand-new metallic paint deco.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.57" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$30.00 US

DC BOMBSHELLS: POISON IVY HOLIDAY VARIANT STATUE

based on artwork by ANT LUCIA

sculpted by TIM MILLER

One of DC Bombshells' most popular character designs is back with an all-new variant. Poison Ivy is seen here in this fun scene all decked out for the holiday festivities. This statue would be the perfect gift to find under your tree this year! • Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.6" tall

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$140.00 US

DC ESSENTIALS: JUSTICE LEAGUE ACTION FIGURE 6-PACK

Collect the whole Justice League with this DC Essentials 6-pack featuring all of your favorite characters. With all-new fresh paints, this collector's pack is not one to be missed by any action figure fan.

• Allocations may occur

• Final products may differ from images shown

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

$140.00 US