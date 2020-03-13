Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 10-16, 2020

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Got coronavirus blues? Is stuff being canceled all around you and you need something to do? There's a ton of video game releases you might be able to check out. Games are not a fix-all, but if you're sick or need an activity while we all try to take care of ourselves, they might help pass the time. Check out the full list of releases from this week below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; stay safe and have fun.

Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 10-16, 2020
Credit: Xbox Game Studios

March 10th

Langrisser I & II (PS4)
Monster Viator (PS4)
Super Destronaut: Land Wars (PS4)

March 11th

Jump, Step, Step (PS4)
My Hero One's Justice 2 (PS4, XB1)
Ori and the Will of The Wisps (XB1, PC)

March 12th

A Street Cat's Tale (Switch)
Brotherhood United (Switch)
Half Past Fate (Switch)
Hidden Through Time (PS4)
Inbento (Switch)
Mecho Tales (XB1)
Mystic Vale (Switch)
Neon City Riders (PS4, Switch)

"Nioh 2" Will Be Getting A Demo During Tokyo Game Show
Credit: Team Ninja

March 13th

Alder's Blood (Switch)
Nioh 2 (PS4)
Rack N Ruin (Switch)
Ritual Crown of Horns (XB1)
Syder Reloaded (Switch)
Yoga Master (Switch)

March 16th

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (Switch)

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys standup comedy, Let's Play videos and trying new games, along with hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   envelope  