CGC Suspends Travel For Staff, Opens Free Submissions By Mail

CGC, the comic book grading and slabbing company, has issued the following statement to its customers, regarding its decision to suspend travel for its graders, in the light of concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

With regret, CGC has suspended travel for its employees until April 13. We know many fans, creators and others who contribute to our hobby's conventions are also weighing difficult decisions, with a priority on health and safety. As public gatherings are restricted, we encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions. In response to inquiries from customers who will miss opportunities to submit for free at shows, CGC will adjust its membership requirements to allow free CGC members to submit directly to CGC's headquarters until April 12. We understand some first-time submitters may be wary of shipping their collectibles or are unfamiliar with the process. To make it easier, we have created step-by-step instructions at our website. We also offer CGC Shipping Kits, which are being made available at a reduced cost for a limited time with the use of the discount code SHIPKIT5.

They also give more information about signing up for a free CGC membership and ordering the discounted CGC Shipping Kits below. No news as to whether or not they will be slabbing individual sheets of toilet paper given how much they've been selling for of late.

Step 1: Sign up for a FREE account at CGCcomics.com/showjoin

Step 2: Start your submission at CGCcomics.com/orderform by selecting ANY show from the "Show Drop Off" drop-down menu. All packages must be postmarked by April 12.

Step 3: Complete the submission form. Need help? Check out our submission walk-through video.

Step 4: To ensure that your submission stays on schedule, please order collectibles the same way that they are listed on the packing slip. Failure to do so will result in delays.

Step 5: Mail your submission to CGC headquarters in Sarasota, FL.

Step 6: You can track your submission on the CGC website here.

CGC offers CGC Shipping Kits to make the submission process much easier. Step 1: Select the CGC Small Shipping Kit or CGC Large Shipping Kit

Step 2: Click on "Add to Cart."

Step 3: Enter quantity and shipping information and then click "Check Out."

Step 4: To save $5 on each kit, enter discount code SHIPKIT5 in the discount code section and click "Apply." (For a limited time, this reduces the cost of each CGC Large Shipping Kit to $15 and each CGC Small Shipping Kit to $10.)

Step 5: Complete the check-out process.

Step 6: Check out our CGC Small Shipping Kit Tutorial video or CGC Large Shipping Kit Tutorial video CGC looks forward to returning to a normal show schedule soon. In the meantime, we wish everyone peace of mind as all of us focus on the well-being of our families and communities.

CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool. This article (such that it is) was written and published without the involvement of CGC.