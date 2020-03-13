Once word came that Disney+ was shutting down filming in Prague for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was only a matter of time before the other production "dominoes" started to fall. One of those was confirmed late Thursday, as Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom confirmed that production on the second season was being shut down. Amazon Prime Video's Bloom-Cara Delevingne-starrer began production on season 2 in September 2019, though it's unknown how much time was still needed for filming and post-production work.

Taking to social media, Bloom spoke briefly about the crew heading back to the U.S before wishing everyone the best and offering words of encouragement. On a personal level, Bloom has a recently-announced reason to be concerned: he and fiancée Katy Perry are now expecting their second child and it's still not clear if the quarantine will impact his ability to see her.

Here's a look at Bloom's video, set up in user-friendly format by the folks at Metro UK:

"It's farewell from us as we're going home to be quarantined. We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. he advised, ending by saying " "A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."

Up until now, Carnival Row season 2 news had flowed at a pretty standard rate.

We had casting news: Jay Ali (USA Network's The Purge) joins the series as Kaine, a Faerie allied with the Black Raven criminal gang alongside Delevingne's Vignette.

We had behind-the-scenes shifting: Erik Oleson (Netflix's Daredevil) agreed to join as executive producer and showrunner, taking over the helm from first season showrunner Marc Guggenheim (who will still consult on the series and remain and executive producer).

We even had a "creative differences" deal: series co-creator Travis Beacham departing the series (co-created with Rene Echevarria) over what was reportedly a "mutual decision" (though Beacham will remain an executive producer).

Set in a neo-Victorian city that can best be described as "steampunk-ish", Carnival Row suffers from its own unique immigration problems: as mythical creatures continue to flee war-torn homeland and seek refuge in the city, tensions continue to flare between citizens and the ever-growing immigrant population. When a series of unsolved murders begin to eat away at the fragile peace, police inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom) is charged with investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl on Carnival Row and bringing the killer (or killers) to justice. Faery Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) represents the perspective of the immigrant experience, fleeing her war-torn homeland to come to the Burgue. Stonemoss must not only contend with the growing hatred and prejudice directed at her and those like her, but also with old secrets that haunting her new life.