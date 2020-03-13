Beauty and the Beast Get Magical with New Enesco Statues

Enhance your Disney collection with some new Beauty and the Beast statues from Enesco. Each one is special in its own way and has its own unique design. Four statues are coming out, the ballroom scene from Beauty and the Beast, Beast by himself, fancy Belle, and Belle. The ballroom scene statue is features both characters dressed up and this simplistic design could bring eyes to it. The dressed up Beast statue is my favorite of the lot as his design is truely unique. There are etched roses in his jacket and hearts shown throughout his outfit. This is a price that really brings a new and unique feel to such a classic character. The last two of the Beauty and the Beast statues feature the beautiful Belle. Both show off her bright yellow dress and weigh nice elegance and beauty. Each is different in its own way and will enhance the magic of any Beauty and the Beast fans collection. These statues vary in price between $75 – $100. Pre-orders are already live for each and you can find Beast and Belle Dancing here, The Beast here, Belle Coutour de Force here, and Belle here.

A tale as old as time.

Belle & Beast Dancing Figurine by Enesco, LLC

ABOUT THIS FIGURINE

Sideshow and Enesco present the Disney Traditions Belle & Beast Dancing Figurine!

The Disney Traditions collection by Jim Shore combines the magic of Disney with the time-honored motifs of handcrafted folk art. What better way to honor the 25th anniversary of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" than with a beautiful handcrafted rendering of the iconic ballroom scene? Meticulously sculpted from stone resin, Belle and the Beast share a moonlight waltz and admiring gaze as they discover love is a tale as old as time. This 9" figurine showcases Shore's distinct folk art style and subtle folk art designs, hand-carved and hand-painted in intricate detail.

A must-have for fans of Disney collectibles!

The Beast Figurine by Enesco, LLC

ABOUT THIS FIGURINE

Sideshow and Enesco present the Disney Showcase Beast Figurine!

The Couture de Force collection by Disney Showcase infuses a bit of fantasy into the magical world of fashion. Our team of highly skilled artisans flex their sartorial muscles, taking the signature ensembles of Disney's most beloved characters and elevating them with accessories, embellishments, and a healthy dose of imagination. The Beast from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" looks quite princely in this haute couture take on his classic ballroom attire. Meticulously sculpted from stone resin and painted by hand, his tail suit looks to be cut from a beautiful rose brocade with embroidered waistcoat, sacred heart trim, and silk cravat. A faux ruby detail lends a regal finish.

A must-have for fans of Disney collectibles!

Belle Couture de Force Figurine by Enesco, LLC

ABOUT THIS FIGURINE

Sideshow and Enesco present the Disney Showcase Belle Couture de Force Figurine!

Disney Couture de Force is a stunning collection featuring Disney's reigning princesses and vampy villains dressed up in haute couture. No detail is overlooked from faux jewels to opalescent paints that bring each sculpture to life. This 7.85" stone resin figurine features Belle from the 1991 classic Disney's "Beauty & the Beast." She holds the film's pivotal rose in one hand, while she swirls an elegant full-length ball gown. Intricately detailed pearl and floral accents complete the ensemble! Hand painting and high-quality materials ensure this item will remain a favorite for years to come.

A must-have for fans of Disney collectibles!

Belle Figurine by Enesco, LLC

ABOUT THIS FIGURINE

Sideshow and Enesco present the Disney Showcase Belle Figurine!

In this intricate detailed stone resin figurine, Belle's signature golden ballgown is elevated to beautiful new heights with the addition of a subtle rose-inspired print that adds luxurious depth, sculpted tassels, and scarlet gems.

A must-have for fans of Disney collectibles!