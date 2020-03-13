"Avengers: Endgame": Scarlett Johansson Talks Reshoots Involved with Black Widow's Death

There are going to be some people that are going to be very confused by the fact that Black Widow has a movie coming out. In the current Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, the character is dead. Natasha was one of the lives lost during Avengers: Endgame and because of the circumstances of her death, no one was able to bring her back with the infinity stones. The death itself is very well done as Natasha selflessly gives her own life for the sake of obtaining the Soul Stone. There isn't anything explosive about it and that was apparently not the case originally Scarlett Johansson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the death and revealed that there was a very different version.

Nat's final hero moment, where she sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone, was originally filmed as a chase scene with an "army of Dementor-type creatures," Johansson reveals. "I was thinking, 'Parents will never forgive us for how these creatures look.'"

Apparently, they went back with Jeremy Renner and reshot the scene that we get in the current version of the movie because "we wanted to leave [the audience] with the weight of that loss and the shock of it" according to Johansson. That was probably the right decision because Avengers: Endgame does have a lot going on and the scenes on Vormir settle the movie down a little. The slower moments are what make movies shine and the scene where Black Widow sacrifices herself is one of the better scenes in a great movie because it is very simple and emotional.

There have been plenty of movies delayed because of coronavirus but, at the time of writing, Black Widow is still set to come out at the beginning of May.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It will be released on May 1, 2020.