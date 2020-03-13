Akira Yoshida Returns to Comics in Today's The Nib

Akira Yoshida made his return to comics Friday, though not in the triumphant manner you might be expecting. Yoshida was the alias of current Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, who only admitted to it after being named to the top Marvel editorial job. It's a story we often recount here on Bleeding Cool, and today on comics website The Nib, cartoonist Jamie Naguchi published a strip called White Lies which recounts the history of Cebulski and Yoshida in comic form.

Though Marvel and Cebulski claimed that the matter had been dealt with internally, it didn't stop Cebulski from getting and keeping the Editor-in-Chief job, and in Naguchi's view, the story "just kinda disappeared," though we'll point out we bring it up whenever we get the chance. The comic even references Marvel's Sana Amanat's weak defense of Cebulski's ploy… though we would have liked to have seen a representation of the spurious claim that Cebulski once brought a Japanese translator to the Marvel offices who was mistaken for the real Yoshida, even after he went to lunch with an editor.

Check out the comic here at The Nib.