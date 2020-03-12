While we're normally not in the business of looking too far ahead at episodes that are coming down the road, the fine folks at The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow pretty much forced our hand with the images they released for "Zari, Not Zari." Though not scheduled to drop until March 24, fans of a certain long-running CW series that's about to end its 15-season run are sure to find something very familiar in the images you're about to see.

So in "Zari, Not Zari", Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Sara (Caity Lotz) are on the trail of the Loom of Fate (don't ask) – and at one point, are seen digging around in a very familiar looking car.

A 1967 Chevy Impala.

Just in case we aren't clear enough – a 1967 Chevy Impala… with demon trap markings.

That's right, Supernatural fans! Baby makes a guest appearance on Legends – which means Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) won't be too far behind… right?

Well… see… it is a crossover… but then again, it's not. Confused? Let Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer explain…

Responding to EW, Klemmer confirmed that it was Baby you're looking at in the images above – and it's not. First, the car itself isn't the one from the series – instead, a replica built by a Supernatural fan: "You gotta love super-fans. Can't wait until the first builds their own Waverider."

As for that Legends/Supernatural crossover? Sorry, folks – in this Legends world, Supernatural is as much a television show as it is in ours:

"From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I'm kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans."

Klemmer revealed that Baby isn't the only respectful nod to the long-running series (though he joked, "Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show"): fans should also keep their ears open for an audible easter egg:

"The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely!"