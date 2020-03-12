"Wreck It Ralph" and Vanellope Get New Statue from Beast Kingdom

It is quite hard for a Disney sequel to be as good as the original but Wreck It Ralph Breaks the Internet did just that. It brought back the characters we love and put them in a setting we are all familiar with. Beast Kingdom wants us to solidify that movie with their newest Disney statue that features both Wreck it Ralph and Vanellope. They are holding classic internet icons from their travels from like buttons to @ symbols. Their design is simple and sweet and fans of the series would be happy with this Wreck it Ralph piece on their shelves. Pre-orders are not live just yet for this Wreck It Ralph Breaks the Internet Statue but you will be able to find them here once they go live. Beast Kingdom statues are unique and fairly cheap a usual $29.99 price tag.

"Start churning butter and put on your church shoes, little sister, because we're about to blast off!"

Wreck it Ralph and Vanellope Statue from Beast Kingdom

Wreck It Ralph 2, the animation set inside the worldwide web is filled to the brim with Disney characters, including some of the most famous princesses of all!When thinking of pure strength, mixed with a pinch of cuteness, the protagonist himself Ralph is the first go to character in the Disney roster!



The standalone Ralph with Vanellope figurine is a perfect centerpiece for fans of the dynamic, lovable duo. An emoji theme adorns the two characters, from the base and up, making this piece one for true Internet buffs!

