Ubisoft Reveals "Prince Of Persia" Event In "For Honor"

The next For Honor event will kick off tomorrow with another Ubisoft property getting involved, as the Prince Of Persia will drop in for a fight. The event called "Blades Of Persia" will have you seeing some familiar faces in a mode that will take you to two different chapters. As part of the experience, For Honor will receive Prince of Persia–themed changes including revamped in-game menus with new visuals and music from the franchise to spice it up. The first chapter with your regular prince begins on March 12th, while the Dark Prince will make his presence known on March 19th.

Following a sandstorm that has descended on the lands of Heathmoor, the Prince of Persia arrives to stake his claim to the throne in For Honor. He brings an army of sand creatures in his wake for a special limited-time game mode, Ruler of Time, which tasks heroes to fight and defeat him and his sand creature minions in a variation of the Harbor Dominion map. During the match, the Prince will periodically emerge from a sand tornado and seek to destroy any heroes in his way with the legendary Dagger of Time. The event also introduces a variety of themed customization items. As part of the free event pass, players will have access to 30 tiers of Prince of Persia–inspired gear and loot. Within the free tiers, players can obtain a new Battle Outfit, Sand Mood Effect, Emblem Outline and 26 new Ornaments, as well as Salvage, Steel and Crates along the way. Players will also be able to acquire these in-game items while the event is active: 26 new weapons are lootable on the battlefield.

Two illustrious outfits, Ratash and Sandwraith, are available via the in-game store for 20,000 Steel.

The Prince's own execution is available for purchase via the in-game store for 10,000 Steel.