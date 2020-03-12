The Daily LITG, 12th March 2020, Happy Birthday Graham Nolan

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
  3. Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
  4. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  5. If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
  6. The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
  7. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  8. Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
  9. Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
  10. "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview

Happening today…

Happy birthday to…

The Daily LITG, 12th March 2020, Happy Birthday Graham Nolan
Photo by Clarkdever
  • Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.
  • Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin
  • Khwan Kaisang, comcis art model.
  • R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  