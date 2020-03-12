The Daily LITG, 12th March 2020, Happy Birthday Graham Nolan

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
- Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
- The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
- Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview
Happening today…
- Mark Millar signing Forbidden Planet Travis Charest exclusive cover to Space Bandits at Forbidden Planet Megastore, London, 3.30-4.30pm. Every copy comes with a Skottie Young vinyl sticker.
- Steven Appleby launch of Dragman from Jonathan Cape. Steven will be signing copies of Dragman at Gosh Comics, London, from 7-9pm
- The Comic Creators Workshop is a bi-monthly meet up for anyone that creates Comics, Graphic Novels and Comic Strips. Age 16+ Belsize Community Library, Belsize Park, London, 7-9pm.
- Ben Katchor: The Dairy Restaurant (w/ Fran Lebowitz), Strand Book Store, New York, 7-8pm.
- Amy Lockhart & Maggie Umber Signing, Quimby's Bookstore, Chicago, Illinois 7-8pm.
- Be You! with Peter Reynolds and Emily Arrow, Children's Book Bank, Portland, OR, 6.30-7.30pm.
Happy birthday to…
- Graham Nolan, co-creator of Bane, artist on Batman, Power of the Atom, Hawkworld, Detective Comics.
- Jason Brice, of Comics Bulletin
- Khwan Kaisang, comcis art model.
- R.A. Jones, former Executive Editor of Elite Comics, writer on Bulletproof Monk, Weapon X, Wolverine & Captain America.