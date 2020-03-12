'The Batman': Peter Sarsgaard Teases Who His Character May Be

The Batman is well into filming right now, and while the plot details are under wraps, the cast is out there talking. Peter Sarsgaard is one such cast member, and people have speculated that he may be playing Harvey Dent/Two Face. His comments on The Late Show With Steven Colbert recently will only fan those flames, as he revealed his character in The Batman is…a district attorney.

I'm a district attorney, and I'm basically a politician that has trouble telling the truth.

While the second part probably points to him NOT being Harvey Dent, it doesn't rule it out completely. For now, his character is named Gil Colson, district attorney. With such a talented cast, it may be hard for some of the smaller roles to stick out. Is anyone else a little nervous that we could have too many cooks in the kitchen happening here? It is starting to feel that way a bit for me right now.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on June 25, 2021. Look for plenty more leading up to its release.