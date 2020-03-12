In case you're behind the times, Netflix has a new series in the works – a reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club.

In case you're way behind the times, The Baby-Sitters Club was a popular children's book series in the 1980s and 1990s that spawned multiple films, a television series, and even a board game. It centered around five friends who started a group (I suppose more like a small business) who would offer babysitting services to people who hired them.

Okay, so "teenage girls babysit local kids" doesn't sound that exciting on paper, I'll give you that – but give it a chance. This series has heart, a good attitude, and some wholesome adventures – and harebrained schemes.

True, the original show did venture into PSA / "after-school special" territory at times, but the stories were always a delightful, endearing, and heartwarming no matter what.

So, why am I talking about a fluffy and girly early 1990s TV show? Because it's been rebooted!

Netflix gave this show the official reboot stamp of approval last summer, and announced a cast including Alicia Silverstone (American Woman) and Mark Feuerstein (9JKL).

News about the show has been pretty stagnant while I assume production has been underway – but we finally have something new: a poster! A Netflix account tweeted a side by side of one of the original book covers and the new poster for the show – and I can't get over how perfect it is! See for yourself:

Netflix has said they're updating the show and bringing it into the 21st century while still staying true to the topics from the book series.

And as for the extra person in the Netflix poster? That's probably another member of the club, joining the girls on the book cover, Claudia, Kristy, Mary Anne, and Stacey. As for which member, it's still unclear. From physical appearance alone, she doesn't match any of the classic characters, but that could be Dawn, who moves in from California and joins the club.