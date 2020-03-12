"Shang-Chi": Marvel Temporarily Suspends First-Unit Production

Coronavirus has come for yet another movie production. All-day we have been reporting on production and movie delays as the virus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. There are plenty of movies that are in production right now and no one is really sure what's going to happen to them. One of those movies is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which is currently shooting in Australia where there have been just over 150 cases of coronavirus confirmed. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has a newborn and has decided to suspend first unit production and self-isolate until he can be tested for the virus. The Hollywood Reporter has obtained the letter that was sent to the production crew.

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we work through this.

We really can't blame anyone involved for playing it safe and even more so when there are newborns involved. We can hope that Cretton's tests come back negative and Marvel decides to continue the first-unit production for Shang-Chi. They haven't announced any sort of delays as far as release dates are concerned for movies coming out this year, including Black Widow in May or Eternals in November, or if any in-production movies will be impacted by the virus. At the moment it appears that everyone involved is playing things by ear and hoping for the best much like the rest of us.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as the Mandarin, and Awkafina in an unknown role. It will be released on February 12, 2021.