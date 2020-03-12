'Scream 5': Film Coming Soon From 'Ready of Not' Directors *RUMOR*

Scream 5 has reportedly found its directors. Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are rumored to be boarding the project. Writer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the other four films, will executive produce. Discussing Film says that while plot details are under wraps right now, "sources say it will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes." Yep, that sounds like Scream 5 alright.

The late Wes Craven directed the previous four films in the series, and it will be kinda sad that he won't be involved in Scream 5. There is also no confirmation that this one will tie into the events of those original four films. Also no word on if any of the surviving cast members from those films, like Neve Campbell, will return for a fifth go-around either. My money is on a new, younger cast, like with the TV show, taking over and the old guard making a cameo of sorts. Unless they go the Halloween 2018 route and incorporate them altogether. Who knows? All we know for now is that there seems to be movement on Ghostface making a return to the big screen.

Are you excited for Scream 5? Let us know below.

First seen on Discussing Film