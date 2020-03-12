REVIEW: Decorum #1 — "Quality Space Opera"

(Image Comics, creative team: Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston, Rus Wooton)

With enough supplementary material to make a good chunk of a series bible, this stylish and slick new series has clearly spent a lot of development time with worldbuilding, sussing out how things are to effect character interactions. It's gorgeous looking, and has a super engaging protagonist with smooth line deliveries and a killer visual design. For all the bulk here, however, there's not so much story. Admittedly, for five bucks, this is still a very good value for the sheer weight of it and is not some fly by night thing that doesn't have a plan. This is some Matt Mercer stuff here, with hooks for stories way down the line. That's great, sure, but it mortgages the present for future stories that we may never see (spirit, if they have to cancel San Diego … sorry, digression) in shortcutting characterization. This just made the mark on the "bang for the buck" scale due to the scale of its ambitions. It's quality space opera with a very distinctive sense of its own ambiance. RATING: BUY.

