Ramon K Perez Replaces Ben Oliver on Giant-Size X-Men Magneto

Giant-Size X-Men Magneto was solicited as drawn by Ben Oliver. But retailers have just been informed, that it will now be drawn by Ramon K Perez.

This has happened after a little previous swapping around. Giant X-Men: Nightcrawler was originally solicited for April 11th but it will now be published by Marvel Comics two weeks early, on March 25th. While Giant X-Men: Magneto, originally solicited for March 5th, will now be published on April 29th, an eight-week delay.

And this seems to be the reason. Ben Oliver had to pull out from the project and was replaced by Perez – who then needed time to draw the one-shot, though Ben's Magneto cover remains. Here's the new solicitation.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN MAGNETO #1 DX

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Ramon K. Perez (CA) Ben Oliver

HICKMAN & OLIVER MASTER MAGNETISM!

Jonathan Hickman continues his one-shots showcasing some of Marvel's best artists! This time, he teams with Ben Oliver (ULTIMATE X-MEN, THUNDERBOLTS) to bring a tale of Krakoan Ambassador and Master of Magnetism, Magneto! Krakoa may be only for mutants, but mutants still need to deal with the human world around them. Magneto has a plan for that. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 29, 2020 SRP: $4.99