"PUBG Mobile" Celebrates Second Anniversary With An Event

PUBG Corp. and Tencent are celebrating two years of PUBG Mobile with a special event to kick off Season 12 of the battle royale title. A massive festival has been launched in the game with a bunch of new interactive games, events, anniversary exclusive items, and achievements. Much of it tied to the all-new Royale Pass Season 12. On top of that, there will be several Anniversary Celebration Events planned as there will be event goals and special rewards tied to them. This includes the return of the First Anniversary Cake Collection Achievement, Second Anniversary New Mini-Game Achievement, Anniversary Login Exclusive Achievement.

Themed as "2gether We Play" to emphasize fun and teamwork, PUBG Mobile Second Anniversary encourages players to have fun together in game. Players now have a chance to enter a special themed Amusement Park Mode within Erangel in Classic Mode. An old-school amusement park will randomly appear in three locations around the map, decked with interactive arcade machines to activate with game tokens, included games and attractions such as Hunt Game, Space War, What's In The Box, Shooting Range, Trampoline, and Launcher. High-rise Launcher will appear in the middle of the amusement parks. Players can be launched into the air to use their parachute and glide again. As part of the celebration, PUBG Mobile released the all-new Royale Pass Season 12 "2gether We Play" with festive items and exclusive benefits beginning Mar 9. Players can choose one ultimate set out of two with dynamic effects. And as for those who missed out last year's celebration, the First Anniversary themed items are returning to the Redemption Shop.