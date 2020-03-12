"Pokémon GO" Is Getting A New Special Research Story Event

Niantic released details today that Pokémon GO will be getting a new Special Research story event, which will center around Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon. The event will run from Friday, March 20th at 8am to Monday, March 23rd at 10pm local time. We have details of what it will mean in the game, and you can read more about the rewards from the link above. But basically, if you love Genesect, this is your event! Best of luck to you in Pokémon GO next weekend.

Features Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. You might see Pokémon such as Jigglypuff, Magnemite, Marill, Houndour, and Snorunt appearing more frequently in the wild.

Nincada will be appearing in the wild and hatching from 5 km Eggs. If you're lucky, you might encounter or hatch a Shiny one!

Karrablast and Shelmet will be hatching more often from 5 km Eggs.

One-star to four-star Raid Battles will feature various Bug- or Steel-type Pokémon. Bonuses 2× Catch Stardust

2× Hatch Stardust A Drive to Investigate—a Special Research story event Professor Willow has found a peculiar trail of damage that appears to have been created by a single Pokémon. The kicker? The damage seems to have been caused by attacks of a wide variety of types! Help him discover which Pokémon is behind them in this brand-new Special Research story event! This event doesn't have a set location—if you have a ticket, you can take part wherever you can play Pokémon GO. You can purchase a ticket to gain access to this unique limited-time experience where you'll complete a variety of tasks to earn an encounter with a Genesect! Genesect will also appear in EX Raids starting in April.