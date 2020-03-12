"Overwatch" Has Officially Made Its Archives 2020 System Live

Blizzard has officially launched its Archives 2020 event, bringing a brand new story for you to explore as well as all of the previous events to play. Like previous missions, you have a fun story to work with involving four of the members of the team from a specific point in time. You can check out what's all in the game below, as the event will run from March 12th until April 2nd.
CHALLENGE MISSIONS
- This year, each mission has a unique modifier that will put you to the test!
- Week 1 – Two Uprising Missions Unlocked
- Molten Cores – Enemies drop Lava on death
- Glass Cannon – Players have 50% less health and increased damage
- Week 2 – Two Retribution Missions Unlocked
- Surgical Strike – Only critical hits do damage to enemies
- Close Quarters – Enemies can only be damaged if a player is nearby
- Week 3 – Two Storm Rising Missions Unlocked
- Blood Moon Rising – No Support heroes and healing is reduced. Heal yourself by doing damage
- Storm Raging – Some Enemies are enraged. Killing them spreads the rage
WEEKLY CHALLENGES
- Weekly Challenges are back for Archives, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games.
- Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins!
- Week 1: Holi Symmetra (Epic)
- Week 2: Rustclad Torbjorn (Epic)
- Week 3: Bear Mei (Epic)
NEW COSMETICS
- 5 Legendary Skins
- 3 Epic Skins
- Player Icons, Emotes, Sprays