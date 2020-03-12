"Overwatch" Has Officially Made Its Archives 2020 System Live

Blizzard has officially launched its Archives 2020 event, bringing a brand new story for you to explore as well as all of the previous events to play. Like previous missions, you have a fun story to work with involving four of the members of the team from a specific point in time. You can check out what's all in the game below, as the event will run from March 12th until April 2nd.

CHALLENGE MISSIONS This year, each mission has a unique modifier that will put you to the test!

Week 1 – Two Uprising Missions Unlocked Molten Cores – Enemies drop Lava on death Glass Cannon – Players have 50% less health and increased damage

Week 2 – Two Retribution Missions Unlocked Surgical Strike – Only critical hits do damage to enemies Close Quarters – Enemies can only be damaged if a player is nearby

Week 3 – Two Storm Rising Missions Unlocked Blood Moon Rising – No Support heroes and healing is reduced. Heal yourself by doing damage Storm Raging – Some Enemies are enraged. Killing them spreads the rage

WEEKLY CHALLENGES Weekly Challenges are back for Archives, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games.

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins! Week 1: Holi Symmetra (Epic) Week 2: Rustclad Torbjorn (Epic) Week 3: Bear Mei (Epic)

NEW COSMETICS 5 Legendary Skins

3 Epic Skins

Player Icons, Emotes, Sprays