Open-Air Atomi-Con, Announced To Replace WonderCon in April

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Comic-Con International had cancelled April's WonderCon in Anaheim. No sooner had the word dropped that Mike Wellman of Atomic Basement in Los Angeles has picked up the baton and is running with it.

He has just announced Atomi-Con. A few miles north of Anaheim, to be held in the open air (under a virus killing sun) he is giving free space to booked exhibitors of WonderCon if they still want to present their work in Southern California. He writes,

For any creators who planned on exhibiting at WonderCon, I had two booths there and sad that they cancelled, but I get it. I also have a store in Long Beach and am happy to put on an open air comic convention! Let's do this! Atomi-Con!!! I have 24 spaces for creators.

Wellman himself had reserved two tables at WonderCon and planned on promoting his Free Comic Book Day event there – which is also suffering from coronavirus-related cancellations.

So… anyone fancy going?