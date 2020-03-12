NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments Canceled

NCAA Men's and Women's basketball tournaments have been canceled, due to concerns about the Coronavirus. This follows the announcements about the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more professional sports leagues suspending or delaying their seasons. This also comes a day after the NCAA announced that the tournaments would still happen, just without fans in the stands. Earlier in the day, the conference tournaments for the AAC, SEC and Big Ten, Big 12, MAC and Pac-12 were also canceled, some with players on the court getting ready to play. The full NCAA statement on the cancelation can be found down below:

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the organization said in a Thursday statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

So, no March Madness this year. Well, plenty of madness, just not of the basketball variety. Stay safe out there everyone.