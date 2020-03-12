Lauren Myracle and Isaac Goodhart Turn Chilling Tale Into Teen Romance in Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story

Have you ever taken a look at this guy and thought, "you know, I bet he was a sexy teen heartthrob?"

Well, somebody did, and her name was Nora. Now, the Mr. Freeze and Nora teen romance you've always wanted is on the way this fall, from DC Comics, by bestselling author Lauren Myracle and artist Isaac Goodhart, the creative team behind Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale. Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story aims to "tell the untold love story of Victor Fries and Nora Kumar" and is described as "a heart-wrenching exploration of living life to the fullest, and how far one will go for love."

In a press release, Myracle blames Goodhart for the idea.

Victor and Nora was all Isaac's idea. He's the comics guru out of the pair of us, and thank goodness for his passion, because the depth of his knowledge about all things comics and all things DC is a driving force. We both knew we wanted to work together again if DC would have us, and he came up with the idea of telling the story of a young Mr. Freeze. After a little research of my own, I realized that sure, Victor Fries is a compelling character, but Nora, his girlfriend, is equally as compelling and that's what drew me in.

Goodhart, however, wanted to make sure the blame was shared:

Lauren is exactly the type of writer and collaborator I always hoped to work with when I was a kid wanting to break into comics. Because this is our second graphic novel together, we know a lot about each other in terms of what we like and how we tell a story. That made Victor and Nora a true pleasure to work on. My vision for the art was to introduce more visual vocabulary than I ever have before! One of the (many) great things about Lauren's writing is that she balances so many different tones throughout her works. There are scenes in Victor and Nora that are sweet and adorable. There are also scenes that are intensely uncomfortable and tragic. As an artist who wants to complement that, I tried to incorporate different tones visually.

Goodhart goes on to describe the story:

The cool thing about our story is that we get to explore these characters from a different angle and see them when they first meet. We get to show them falling in love and understand what makes their relationship so strong. The thing I was most excited about was the chance to give Nora equal billing. The story is told through alternating perspectives, so we get to know Nora and her goals and motivations as much as we do Victor's.

With Myracle adding:

I hope readers walk away with a deeper understanding that no one exists for the sake of having a walk-on role in anybody's life, whether in fiction or reality. And are reminded, through the vehicle of a beautiful love story, that although life is fragile, it sure is frickin' glorious.

Check out the solicit and a preview below.

Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story

Written by Lauren Myracle

Illustrated by Isaac Goodhart

Colored by Cris Peter

Lettered by Steve Wands

On sale everywhere books are sold November 3, 2020 #1 New York Times bestselling author Lauren Myracle (Let It Snow, ttyl, ttfn) and artist Isaac Goodhart (Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale) reunite in this gorgeous YA story about living life to the fullest, and how far one will go for love. Seventeen-year-old Victor Fries has a cold heart. After his brother died in a tragic house fire that Victor feels responsible for, his parents have isolated themselves, and Victor has dedicated his whole life to one thing: science. Nora Kumar is full of life. She is suffering from an incurable illness that will slowly consume her, so she's decided to live her last days to the fullest at her summer home in Gotham City until her birthday, the day she plans to take her own life. When Victor and Nora meet one day at the cemetery outside of town, they are astonished to find the connection they've been missing in their lives. Their summer quickly spirals into a beautiful romance, and Victor's cold heart is able to thaw, allowing him to begin to enjoy life just a little more. But when Victor learns of Nora's illness, he's driven to try to find a solution to keep from losing another person he loves…by whatever means he can. Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story is a tragic tale about living life to the fullest and what it truly means to love…and to let go.