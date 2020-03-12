LATE: Young Justice, Metal Men, Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey

Harley Quinn And The Birds Of Prey #2 will keep everyone guessing who that not-Punchline character is, as the second issue has been delayed two weeks from the 8th of April to the 22nd.

While the departure of Dan DiDio from DC Comics continues to affect the schedule of the comic book he was writing, with Metal Men #6 having slipped from two weeks from the 18th of March to the 1st of April and Metal Men #7 from the 15th of April to the 29th…

And Young Justice #15 joins the strong tradition of Late Bendis Books with a one-issue slip for the reveal of how they all forgot each other, shifting from the 1st of April to the 8th…

Here are the new solicit details:

METAL MEN #6 (OF 12)

(W) Dan DiDio (A/CA) Shane Davis, Michelle Delecki

After Platinum finds out that she is based on a real woman Magnus used to know in college, she sneaks away to search for her human counterpart…and learns the twisted reason for why she "loves" Magnus so much. Meanwhile, back at Magnus Mountain, Nth Metal Man seems to have some bigger plans of his own with someone else from the Dark Multiverse…In Shops: Apr 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99

METAL MEN #7 (OF 12)

(W) Dan DiDio (A/CA) Shane Davis, Michelle Delecki

What's this? There's an entire new group of Metal Men, except they're not metal…or men…but…animals?! After the Metal Men left Magnus for Nth Metal Men, Magnus knew the next team he created had to be loyal-and what's more loyal than animals, right? All this, plus the new Metal Men face the Missile Men in their first epic battle since their conception.In Shops: Apr 29, 2020 SRP: $3.99

YOUNG JUSTICE #15

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) John Timms

Young Justice versus S.T.A.R. Labs! What happens when a universe reboots right under you? Conner is about to find out! The entire Young Justice team confronts the evil genius behind S.T.A.R. Labs and the truth about Conner Kent. This will bring Conner to the doorstep of his namesake, Clark Kent, to find out more about himself and the DC Universe. Guest-starring Superman in a unique crossover with Action Comics.In Shops: Apr 08, 2020

SRP: $3.99