Kotobukiya Announces Delays Due to "Unforeseen Circumstances"

The delays continue as nationwide cancellations, reschedules, and suspensions plague the nation. This time the toy companies are starting to feel the pressure will new shipping delays. Kotobukiya recently announced a list of all the products that will be impacted by "unforeseen circumstances". Most of these delays are only pushing some statues back either 1 or 2 months from March to April or March to May. Let's hope the delays do not continue so collectors can continue to collect in a timely manner.

The whole list of delays from Kotobukiya is what follows. What was delayed for you?

Dear Valued Customers,

We are writing to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, there has been a change in the release month of the following products originally scheduled to be released March 2020.

Release month changed from March to April 2020



-DC Comics Elseworld Series Batman Who Laughs ARTFX

-Star Wars Darth Maul Japanese Ukiyo-e Style ARTFX

-Neon Genesis Evangelion Asuka Langley Shikinami: Q Plug suit ver. :RE Ani

-Marvel Dark Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo

-Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Shea Ani

-Hexa Gear Bulkarm β Standard Type Model Kit

-Frame Arms Girl Laetitia <Ryuu-Bi> Model Kit

Release month changed from March to May 2020



-Fire Force Tamaki Kotatsu ARTFX J

-Thanos on Space Throne Fine Art

-Marvel Universe Black Widow ARTFX Premier

-Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-wing Pilot ARTFX+

-IT Pennywise from IT 1990 ARTFX

We apologize for any inconvenience this delay will cause.