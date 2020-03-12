"Inuyasha" Finally Goes Up for Pre-Order with Good Smile

We originally saw this Inuyasha Nendoroid during the massive drop of upcoming Good Smile Company announcements. Finally, fans of the classic anime show are getting pre-orders live with more photos. He will come with multiple faceplates that covers a nice range of expressions. Inuyasha even comes with interchangeable hand pieces like his sharp claws and accessories like his special sword Tessaiga. Any fan of the series would be happy to own this pint size figure and really bring a smile to any collectors collection.

The Inuyasha Nendoroid Figure from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $47. He is expected to ship on out in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. I hope we can see more figures come out of this series in the future so Inuyasha fans can build up their collection of their favorite animes.

"My meeting you was no coincidence."

Nendoroid Inuyasha

"I swear I'll always protect you."

From the popular manga series "Inuyasha" comes a Nendoroid of Inuyasha, the half-demon son of a dog demon father and human mother. He comes with three face plates including his confident standard expression, a more intimidating combat expression and a comical confused expression from when Kagome commands him to "Sit!"

Interchangeable hand parts with sharp claws are included, allowing you to recreate his Iron Reaver Soul Stealer attack. He can also be posed holding his sword, Tessaiga! Special arm and leg parts to display him sitting are included as well.

Enjoy displaying him in your favorite poses from the series. Be sure to add the palm-sized Inuyasha to your collection!