Gi Joe Scarlett Shows Her Skills With Sex Appeal With Kotobukiya

Fans have another GI Joe statue to look forward to as the infamous Joe Scarlett is getting her own statue This statue is based on a 2008 figure variant of her featuring a sky blue outfit. The sculpt on this piece is quite amazing and the Bishoujo style is lovely on these characters. Her skin tight outfit shoes plenty and the color of it are bright and beautiful. I have always been a fan of the Bishoujo Kotobukiya line and these GI Joe statues are perfect for older and newer fans of the series. They are not flooding the market with new statues from the line either and the slow and steady pace makes each statue shine.

The GI Joe Scarlett Sky-Blue Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $114.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Don't forget to check out the other Joe statues coming soon like a newly painted Cobra Baroness.

Let's Get Dangerous… Goooooo Joe!

G.I. JOE SCARLETT SKY-BLUE COLOR BISHOUJO STATUE

An exclusive 2008 variant of Agent Scarlett that dropped into the G.I. JOE action figure line in a special aerial assault version joins the Kotobukiya G.I. JOE BISHOUJO line!

The world's first series of action figures created by Hasbro, G.I. JOE follows a group of heroes in their fight against Cobra, an evil organization plotting to take over the world.

An exclusive 2008 variant of Agent Scarlett that dropped into the G.I. JOE action figure line in a special aerial assault version joins the Kotobukiya G.I. JOE BISHOUJO line! The base and suit are a refreshing sky-blue, and a conspicuous silver lining adorns her body suit. Her white fitted gloves and boots also perfectly compliment her suit.

Display Scarlett alongside the exclusive Baroness 25th Anniversary Blue Color Bishoujo Statue for a uniform colored-look.

Created through the power of technology, this high quality digitally sculpted limited edition statue leaves no detail untouched thanks to the expert hand of sculptor Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX).

G.I. JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.