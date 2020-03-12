"Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories" Gets A New Trailer

Almost sent out with perfect timing to the news happening today, we got a brand new trailer from NIS America for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories. This particular trailer focuses on the choices that you make in the game and how they affect your character. As you make the call of what will happen in the middle of a disaster rocking Japan. Enjoy the trailer as Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will be released on April 7th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Thrust into a tragedy that touches countless lives, you must now make the decisions that will determine who lives and who dies in the chaos stemming from a natural disaster. What will you do in the aftermath of calamity? When a massive earthquake strikes the city you're visiting, you find yourself at the epicenter of a chaotic and catastrophic crisis. It's up to you to rise above the calamity, gather your thoughts and your fellow survivors, and outlast the disaster. Aftershocks, fires, collapsing buildings and debris, and unstable ground are but a few of the threats you'll face in these nightmarish circumstances. What will you do when every passing second and every snap decision could spell the difference between life and death?