ChannelFireball Cancels Many MagicFests for 2020

Channel Fireball, a group of prestigious tournament organizers for Magic: The Gathering, have decided to cancel various different MagicFest events for 2020. These cancellations were made (unsurprisingly) due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus.

The cancelled events, for the time being (because remember, Coronavirus hasn't been dealt with as of yet!), are as follows:

MagicFest Detroit

MagicFest São Paulo

MagicFest Louisville

MagicFest Palm Beach

MagicFest Turin

According to the website CFBEvents.com, the website where one can register for these sorts of events, they had this to say on the topic of the first four on this list:

The safety of MagicFest attendees is important to us and we have been monitoring the evolving public health situation closely. Based on additional guidance from government and public health officials, MagicFests Detroit, São Paulo, Louisville, and Palm Beach are cancelled.We regret any disappointment this may cause. If you have already registered for events or packages at any of these MagicFests those purchases will be automatically refunded.

Similar press releases were made regarding MagicFest Turin:

An Update on MagicFest Turin: The safety of MagicFest attendees is of the utmost importance to us and we have been monitoring the situation in Italy closely. Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling MagicFest Turin. We regret any disappointment this may cause, and are actively exploring different dates and cities in Europe for rescheduling this event. If you have already registered for events or packages at MagicFest Turin those purchases will be automatically refunded.

What this means is that the next MagicFest event scheduled to be run is MagicFest Houston. If worst comes to worst, this event might also be cancelled alongside MagicFest Copenhagen, MagicFest Charlotte, MagicFest Kitakyushu, and perhaps even MagicFests in Toronto and Prague. These have not been confirmed but they are next in the schedule.

Please let me take this moment to remind players and convention-goers alike to practice sanitary hygiene and keep safe from the Coronavirus. Even if you may be vaccinated in the near future, remember that not every person has been, and so to keep it from spreading topically continue to keep safety measures in mind.