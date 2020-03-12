Black Hammer Universe Explores HIV-AIDS Crisis in Barbalien: Red Planet

The latest series set in Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Black Hammer Universe will be Barbalien: Red Planet, a five-issue series by Lemire, Tate Brombal, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, and Aditya Bidikar launching in June. Set during the height of the HIV-AIDS crisis on Earth, Dark Horse notes Barbalien: Red Planet #1 will be out "just in time for LGBTQ Pride Month."

Check out the press release below:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 12, 2020)—A groundbreaking new historical sci-fi series in Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's world of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer universe, about identity, survival, and the choices we make. Coming off of his work in The World of Black Hammer Encyclopedia, upcoming writer Tate Brombal, with Eisner-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (Vision, Sentient), pens an origin story set during the heights of the HIV-AIDS crisis in Barbalien: Red Planet. Mark Markz has found a comfortable life on Earth as both a decorated police officer and as the beloved superhero, Barbalien. But when Mark is suddenly thrust onto the frontlines of the AIDS crisis, his role as a cop raises doubts and he must now reckon with his own closeted sexuality. Growing tensions make balancing his disparate identities seem impossible—especially when a Martian enemy from his past hunts him down on Earth to take him home, dead or alive. Heroism, privilege, and complacency are all called into question, as Mark becomes more-and-more embroiled in the activism of the time and with the man leading its charge—the handsome and headstrong Miguel. Barbalien: Red Planet #1 (of five) will debut just in time for LGBTQ Pride Month and will hit shelves June 24, 2020, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Be sure to pick up the crossover event of 2019 in the hardcover collection of Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice, available everywhere books are sold April 7, 2020! You can pre-order Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice now.