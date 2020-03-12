Bethesda Releases The Final "DOOM Eternal" Trailer Before Launch

Before DOOM Eternal lands on consoles and PC next week, Bethesda Softworks has got one last trailer for you to check out that brings all the hype. This is pretty much everything you would expect from a DOOM trailer and more, as you are the reckoning for hell and every demon in it. You get a good look at pretty much every weapon in the game, or at least, the ones they want you to know about. Not to mention a great view of various levels, enemies, and some insane-looking bosses we're eager to rip to shreds. Enjoy the trailer as DOOM Eternal comes out on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on March 20th, with a Switch version on the way.

There is only one dominant life form in this universe, and it carries a steel-barreled sword of vengeance. Become the Slayer and hunt Hell's armies to the far reaches of the earth and beyond. The only thing they fear… is YOU.